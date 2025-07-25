 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Friday, July 25

By

Strands is yet another daily puzzle from the New York Times that you can add to your routine to flex your brain muscles. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Step to it!”

Here’s a hint that might help you: to the rhythm

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • DANCECLASS

Today’s Strands answers

  • MUSIC
  • COSTUME
  • RECITAL
  • TEACHER
  • CHOREOGRAPHY
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Donkey Kong Bananza speedruns are going to go bananas and I can’t wait to see them
Donkey Kong glides through the air in bird form in Donkey Kong Bananza.

A few layers into Donkey Kong Bananza, I came across an objective that left me stumped. I was to reach a platform and slam a button -- a common task in the game -- but with the problem being its placement. This specific button was on a small, floating island high above any other natural land formation in the level. There was no vantage point I could climb and leap from, and I had yet to learn the Ostrich Bananza at this point, so flying there was out of the question. This was a perplexing puzzle because nearly all other challenges up to that point could be solved via destruction. I could dig under or break through obstacles, but I couldn't dig up. Or could I?

A memory of one of the later trailers for Bananza came to mind, where we saw DK on a beach throwing clumps of sand to create a makeshift land bridge reaching out over the water. Curious, I scooped up a clump of material from the ground, aimed, and attempted to stick it to the bottom of the platform. It worked. I repeated the process, slowly but steadily sculpting a crude and jagged stalagmite of sorts that I could eventually climb up and reach my objective. Despite the tedium, the rush of creating my own solution was euphoric.

Read more
Everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X and S: Price, specs, games, and more
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S getting splashed with water.

The longer you wait to get a new console, the better value you get. Sure, the Xbox Series X and S hardware haven't gotten any cheaper, but the quantity and quality of games make that initial pricetag far more palatable than it was in 2020. While the PS5 and Switch 2 also have their own subscription services that give you access to a library of games, none come close to the value of Game Pass. All that said, even this many years after launch it can still be hard to tell the difference between the Series X and S, or if either one is right for you. I'll walk you through everything you need to know about the Series X and S, from specs, games, controllers, and more.

Xbox Series X and S specs

Read more
Everything announced at Pokémon Presents July 2025, Pokémon Friends, Champions, and more
The Pokémon presents logo.

Our first Pokémon Presents presentation of the year was on Pokémon Day, but The Pokémon Company likes to sprinkle in a few other presentations to keep all of us fans fed with the latest information on the massive monster-catching franchise. This is a big year for the franchise, with Pokémon Legends: Z-A set to be the biggest Switch 2 game of the fall. The jury is still out on where that will end up ranking among the best Pokémon games, but hopes are high.

This presentation was a bit light on big news, but we got one brand new game announcement in Pokémon Friends, plus more information about Pokémon Champions and Legends: Z-A. There's also a new show to look forward to alongside the return of Pokémon Concierge, and much more in the wider world of Pokémon.

Read more