 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Thursday, July 3

By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Beyond vanilla.”

Here’s a hint that might help you: more exotic taste

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • ICECREAM

Today’s Strands answers

  • CHERRY
  • COFFEE
  • BROWNIE
  • PISTACHIO
  • BUTTERSCOTCH
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Words With Friends is chasing Wordle’s success with new daily puzzle games
Playing Words With Friends on a smartphone.

Words With Friends is expanding. What was once just a popular way to play unofficial multiplayer Scrabble on mobile has now become a larger hub for other daily word games.

Mobile development juggernaut Zynga announced that it's added four games to the app. Mini Crosswords gives you a new crossword to complete every day and a leaderboard for competing against other players. Word Wheel is an anagram game where players connect letters in a wheel to form words. Word Search provides a new puzzle theme each day. Finally, Guess Word is like Wordle, with players having to guess a word in six tries.

Read more
New Monument Valley 3 details emerge as preregistration opens today
Nor stands on a statue in Monument Valley 3.

Pre-registration has opened for Monument Valley 3, Netflix’s next mobile game. Ahead of the announcement during Netflix Geeked Week, Digital Trends learned more details about the upcoming sequel and got a glimpse at two of its chapters.

Monument Valley 3 is the latest entry in the popular mobile puzzle series, which hasn’t had a new installment since 2017’s Monument Valley 2. The latest chapter comes to mobile via Netflix on December 10. Ahead of that release, Netflix will release the first two games on the service on September 19 and October 29 respectively.

Read more
3 Xbox Game Pass games to play this Independence Day weekend (July 4-7)
Fallout 3 key art featuring the protagonist wearing the iconic power armor.

It's Independence Day weekend, so you're probably looking for some games to play if you don't have to work this holiday weekend. If you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, the service offers plenty of games to choose from. This weekend, three titles from its catalog stand out as particularly fitting to play on this holiday weekend if you plan on spending more time on your Xbox or PC rather than outside with this time off.

The first is an indie game from Free Lives and Devolver Digital that satirizes the over-the-top, bombastic nature of both American patriotism and blockbuster movies. Next, there's a Fallout video game set around Washington, D.C., that you can check out if you're getting tired of playing Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. Finally, I'm recommending a baseball game that's on Xbox Game Pass for those who'd rather play a game themselves than watch one on TV.
Broforce

Read more