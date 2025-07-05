 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Saturday, July 5

By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Every second counts.”

Here’s a hint that might help you: keep track

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • TIMEKEEPERS

Today’s Strands answers

  • CLOCK
  • WATCH
  • SUNDIAL
  • HOURGLASS
  • CHRONOMETER
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

You can get Death Stranding for free right now on PC. Here’s how
Sam Porter Bridges and Fragile holding their foreheads together.

Death Stranding is currently free on PC via the Epic Games Store. Players have until May 25 to claim their copy before another mystery game is available for free.

Epic Games Store has a long history of giving out games for free. Just last month, it gave away copies of Dying Light: Enhanced Edition over Easter weekend. Death Stranding, which usually retails for $30 on Epic Games Store, is a particularly big freebie, so you'll want to make sure you claim a copy while you can.

Read more
Once a PlayStation exclusive, Death Stranding is coming to Game Pass next week
Death Stranding

505 Games has announced that Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23. The publisher has confirmed that the version coming to the subscription service is the original 2019 game and not its Director's Cut.

The game will have ultrawide support, a photo mode, and high framerates. 505 Games also mentions that it will get cross-over content, which presumably refers to the Half Life and Cyberpunk 2077 collaborations. Additionally, players will get some unlockable items:

Read more
LIVE: PS5 Game Prime Day deals — lowest prices today
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

There are so many Prime Day deals out there at this point, it's tough to wrap your head around all of them, especially if you're looking for something specific, like the best Prime Day PS5 game deals. That's why it's a huge help to reference a curated guide, like this one, where all of the excellent promotions and offers have been wrapped up for you, with a neat little bow on top. If you want to get your game on, but save a ton of money, now is the best time to make that happen. Here are some of the better Prime Day PS5 game deals out there right now, one of which may be just what you were looking for.

Read more