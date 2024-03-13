 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Monday, April 28

By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “My bad!”

Here’s a hint that might help you: mistakes.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • WHOOPSIEDAISY

Today’s Strands answers

  • SLIP
  • SPILL
  • FALTER
  • STUMBLE
  • BLUNDER
  • TOPPLE

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
This PS5 bundle with our 2024 Game of the Year is on sale for just $449
The box of the PlayStation 5 Slim Astro Bot Bundle.

Gamers who haven't upgraded to the PlayStation 5: There's an offer from Walmart that you won't want to miss. The PlayStation 5 Slim Astro Bot bundle, which is usually sold for $560, is on sale for only $449. We're not sure how much time is remaining on the savings of $111, but given the video game console's popularity and the high demand for PS5 deals, we don't expect stocks to last long. Hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out!

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Astro Bot bundle

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (April 25-27)
A mage looking over morrowind in Elder scrolls online.

The end of a month is always exciting. We have an entire month of upcoming PS5 games to look forward to, plus the excitement to hear what new games will be coming to PlayStation Plus. April finished up strong with Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 arriving just this past week, which we suspect many of you will still be playing. However, that game isn't for everyone, and some of us out there can't afford to get this hot new game at full price. Whatever the case may be, this is the time when your PS Plus subscription really shows its worth. Just like I do every week, I have hand-picked some great games on the service you are sure to enjoy over the weekend.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Read more
I spent 9 hours with Dune: Awakening and lived to tell the tale
A character holds a sword in Dune: Awakening.

The Sands of Arrakis are not for the faint of heart. 

That message is repeatedly told in the Dune novels and films. Everywhere you turn, something is trying to kill you or use you as a pawn to further some agenda. During a recent beta for Dune: Awakening, where I was able to play Funcom's upcoming MMO for nine hours, that message was solidified. I went up against in-depth survival mechanics as I explored the deserts of Arrakis, forcing me out of my comfort zone if I didn’t want to wind up worm food. That tense gameplay makes Dune: Awakening an MMO to watch for when the summer sun rolls around come June 10.

Read more