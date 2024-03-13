 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Saturday, December 14

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Nothing can stop me!”

Here’s a hint that might help you: determination.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • GOGETTER

Today’s Strands answers

  • DRIVE
  • FIRE
  • DEVOTION
  • PASSION
  • INTENSITY
  • PURPOSE

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
How to access the Winter Wonder level in Astro Bot
Astro Bot flying toward the Winter Wonder world.

There was already a lot to love about Astro Bot before, with it being one of the best PS5 games of the year, but Team Asobi didn't stop there. First, it release weekly speed-running levels to put your skills to the test, but now an entirely new world called Winter Wonder has dropped as a special holiday gift. This is a winter-themed paradise filled with presents, bells, and even more new bots to rescue. But not everyone can open this gift, so let's talk about what you need to do before you can chill out in this new level.

Read more
All clothing shop locations in Infinity Nikki
Nikki posing in Infinity Nikki.

If you're tired of just shopping from the main Marques Boutique in Infinity Nikki, you'll be pleased to know that there are numerous other clothing shops to discover. This open-world gacha dress-up game is all about finding new clothes and creating your favorite outfits, so you don't want to miss out on a piece of clothing.

There are numerous secret vendors located around Miraland, some that are tougher to find than others. They may have a limited set of wares, but their wardrobe pieces are exclusive to those shops, and you can't get them anywhere else. We'll showcase each clothing shop's location and their wares in Infinity Nikki.
Where to find all Infinity Nikki clothing vendors
Florawish
Marques Boutique

Read more
How to complete all Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki
Nikki looking stunned in Infinity Nikki.

While many of the quests in Infinity Nikki are simple enough to figure out, the Kindled Inspiration class of sidequests can take you on difficult scavenger hunts. There are multiple sidequests under the Kindled Inspiration heading that task you with figuring out which wardrobe items the NPC is looking for.

Read more