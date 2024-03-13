 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Saturday, January 25

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Seeing double”

Here’s a hint that might help you: pressing the same key twice.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • LETTERS

Today’s Strands answers

  • WHIPPOORWILL
  • COMMITTEE
  • COFFEE
  • SUCCEED
  • BALLOON

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (January 24-26)
Two warriors in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

There are an overwhelming number of upcoming video games in February that will be competing for your time between the heavy hitters of Civilization 7, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii just to name a few. Before the deluge of games hits, Xbox Game Pass has a suite of games coming out to hold you over. Rather than give you a ton of giant experiences that you won't be able to finish before February's games hit, we've found a nice selection of games that you can easily finish before the month is up. While not especially long, these games all offer something special and shouldn't be missed. If you need something to play this weekend, you can't go wrong with any of these picks.

And don't forget that Xbox Game Pass just got a surprising new game on Thursday: Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. We'll be digging into that this weekend ourselves to let you know if it's worth your attention.
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - Launch Trailer

Read more
Sony region-locked yet another PC port that doesn’t require a PSN account
Aloy flies past the Hollywood sign in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Almost a year after its release, Sony region-locked the PC port of Horizon: Forbidden West. Then, just as suddenly and without a word, the company reversed its decision. The company hasn't said a word about this region lock yet, but Sony has been clear that it doesn't intend to do away with PlayStation Network account requirements — and that limits the players who can access any given game, since not all countries allow PSN accounts.

A user named Mocha Joe at Resetera first noticed the restriction on SteamDB, and his forum post sparked an outcry. One user wrote, "It's been frankly baffling watching Sony choose to continually score own goals from the sidelines this gen."

Read more
3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (January 24-26)
Kratos looks at the Leviathan Axe.

The initial batch of PS Plus games for the Essential tier left many subscribers disappointed with the likes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League headlining. Thankfully, the second wave of Extra and Premium titles more than makes up for that with some of the best PlayStation 5 games now available as part of the service. The upcoming PS5 games in February are stacked with amazing games, many of which are sequels so we've found the best games you should play this weekend that were just added to PS Plus to prepare for the likes of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.
God of War: Ragnarok
GOD OF WAR: RAGNAROK - Official Trailer

If you somehow missed one of the biggest games on PS5, you no longer have an excuse. God of War: Ragnarok is the definition of a modern AAA game in every way. The graphics are superb, the gameplay meaty and satisfying, and the story compelling and well-acted across the board. This is said to be the end of the Norse chapter of the series, but sets up plenty of new paths the series could eventually take. Plus, you will also be able to play the amazing free Valhalla DLC to really test your mastery of the combat once the main story is done.
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name | PS5 Gameplay Action! ?? PART 2

Read more