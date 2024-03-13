 Skip to main content
NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Saturday, January 4

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Literary couples”

Here’s a hint that might help you: novel names.

Today’s Strand answers

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • BOOKTITLES

  • SOUND
  • PRIDE
  • CRIME
  • FURY
  • PUNISHMENT
  • PREJUDICE

3 Xbox Game Pass games you should play this weekend (January 3-5)
Key art for Doom Eternal

While questions still surround Xbox's multiplatform strategy as we head into 2025, we know it at least has a healthy number of first-party exclusives on the way. Classic series like Doom and Fable will be coming back with new games, while Obsidian Entertainment will deliver two choice-driven RPGs before the year ends. As we're in a bit of a lull when it comes to new Xbox Game Pass games right now, I'll recommend that subscribers to Microsoft's gaming subscription service check out games related to Xbox's biggest 2025 games this weekend.
Doom Eternal
Doom: Eternal - E3 2018 Trailer

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released sometime this year, continuing the modern Doom series with a new first-person shooter full of medieval flair. As such, it makes sense to check out the other Doom titles on Game Pass. While every game in the series (except the VR one) is available through Game Pass, I'd recommend Doom Eternal, the most recent new game in the series. Released in 2020, Doom Eternal continues to build on the foundation established by the 2016 reboot. It features hardcore action, but also makes each shootout feel like a puzzle that needs to be solved, as players must find the best ways to shoot enemies, execute them to get some ammo back, and stay healthy. It's one of my favorite FPS games in recent memory, and it will get you hyped for the series' return later this year.

Read more
3 PS Plus games you should play this weekend (January 3-5)
Key art for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut.

While 2025 has just begun, we already know about some of the biggest games coming to the PlayStation 5 this year. Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Grand Theft Auto VI, in particular, stand out as potential defining PS5 releases for 2025 right now. Luckily for those of us who subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra, the predecessors to all three of those games are available to play as part of the Sony game subscription service's catalog. As such, those games make up my list of recommendations for new PS Plus Extra games to play to kick off the new year.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Announcement Trailer | PS5, PS4

Sucker Punch Productions will release Ghost of Yotei later this year, giving us yet another open-world action-adventure game set in Japan. While it isn't a direct sequel, I still think it's a good idea to check out Ghost of Tsushima before playing Ghost of Yotei. Sucker Punch Productions' last game instantly cemented Ghost as a new hallmark series for Sony; the enhanced Director's Cut version of the game is still one of the best-looking titles that you can play on PS5. And while I'm not quite as fond of the story and gameplay compared to other games, if you enjoy games like Assassin's Creed Mirage or Red Dead Redemption 2, then Ghost of Tsushima's realistic open world will really immerse you. After playing Ghost of Tsushima, you'll have a better understanding of the foundation that Ghost of Yotei will be building on and will more clearly see how it evolves and improves upon that formula.

Read more
I’m a video game completionist. I’m trying to kick that habit in 2025
ps4 trophies everything you need to know ps5

My relationship with games has changed many times over my lifetime, but one constant has always been how I approached them from a completionist standpoint. From my younger years all the way through to young adulthood, I have been in a position where I only got a couple of new games a year. Because gaming was my passion, I would squeeze every ounce of content out of a game to make it last. That started out as things like finding every secret or completing every challenge, to the modern tradition of Trophy and Achievement hunting for an "official" 100% completion.

Reflecting on my last few years of gaming -- especially in 2024 -- I have realized that this habit is diluting my enjoyment with gaming rather than strengthening it. I don't intend on playing fewer games in 2025; instead I want to break my habit of feeling so obligated to complete games and let my time with them end naturally.
Watered-down memories
I never intended to be a completionist. It was something I sort of fell into out of necessity when my gaming options were so limited and I was desperate for more ways to get any kind of mileage out of the games I had. That took a bit of creativity prior to getting an Xbox 360, but after I was introduced to Achievements (and later Trophies on PlayStation) I suddenly had clear objectives to chase. At the time, I was happy to get some kind of recognition and feedback for doing everything the game asked of me in some kind of record. Like with many people out there, it even became a bit of an obsession to get that 100% or Platinum Trophy, despite knowing it is meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

Read more