 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Saturday, March 8

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Two thumbs up.”

Here’s a hint that might help you: award-winning features.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • BESTPICTURE

Today’s Strands answers

  • CODA
  • MOONLIGHT
  • SPOTLIGHT
  • PLATOON
  • PARASITE

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
The Ayaneo Pocket Micro is about as old school as handhelds get
ayaneo pocket micro is about as old school handhelds get apmc hero

Classic Joystick-Free Design, Pure Experience: AYANEO Pocket MICRO Classic Officially Announced

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic is a new handheld device with no joysticks — just a D-pad, face buttons, and a set of shoulder buttons for convenience. It basically captures all the benefits of modern handheld consoles with an old-school look that hearkens back to the days of the Game and Watch. According to Ayaneo, the purpose is "just pure, raw gaming pleasure."

Read more
This Samsung 144Hz gaming monitor is $400 off right now
Samsung's 2023 Odyssey Neo G7 sitting on a table.

You're not getting the most out of your gaming PC if you're stuck on an old display. If you still haven't made an upgrade, now's the perfect time to do so with this offer from Samsung monitor deals for the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 smart gaming monitor. From its original price of $1,000, it's down to only $600 following a $400 discount. The bargain will only be available for a limited time, but we're not sure until when, so we highly recommend completing your purchase for this gaming monitor as soon as possible.

If you want to go even bigger, consider this monitor's big brother, the OLED Samsung G8, which currently has an incredible deal.

Read more
Atomfall flips typical RPG conventions on their head, then nukes them
A man stands on a rock in Atomfall.

Even the best RPGs fall into mechanical and stylistic conventions of their genres.

Avowed is fantastic thanks to its captivating world and expertly written, timely narrative. At the same time, it was constructed upon the worldbuilding and art direction of Pillars of Eternity, and its gameplay isn't much more ambitious than something like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was over 14 years ago. If you like games that feel immersed within their genre but aren't afraid to take bolder swings, then Atomfall should be on your radar.

Read more