 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Saturday, September 28

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Feeling good”

Here’s a hint that might help you: being in a good mood

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • EMOTIONS

Today’s Strands answers

  • LOVE
  • PLEASURE
  • GRATITUDE
  • HAPPINESS
  • EXCITEMENT

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Waiting for a sale on Outlaws? Star Wars Jedi Survivor is $30 today
Cal wielding his blue lightsaber and walking with BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor key art.

Star Wars Outlaws is a unique departure from some of the more traditional game genres Star Wars has steeped itself in. And while the series’ latest PS5 and Xbox Series X/S entry is well worth the gaming hours, the fact that it’s still a new title means you can expect to pay $70 for quite some time. 

That being said, there’s never been a better time to save money on some slightly older Star Wars games. As a matter of fact, while looking through Best Buy deals, we saw that the PS5 and Xbox X/S versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have been discounted to $30. There are also plenty of other great Star Wars games on the market, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Read more
The best smoothies in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Zelda makes a mixed smoothie in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Adventuring through Hyrule and the Still World is a tough job in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, but our heroic princess is up to the task. She's armed with the power of Echoes, various accessories, and even outfits to give her an advantage over the various mobs and hazards in the world. But one new trick Zelda has access to that will make her adventure much easier (and more delicious) is smoothies. These consumable items offer dozens of benefits, from health recovery to temporary stat increases. You'll be collecting ingredients by the handful while exploring that you can give to the Business Scrub to whip up into a powerful drink. The only question becomes which ones are the best that you should spend your precious inventory slots to carry with you. Let's explore the best smoothies in Echoes of Wisdom, what they do, and how to make them.
The best smoothies in Echoes of Wisdom

Each smoothie must be made at one of the various Business Scrub stands in exchange for two ingredients and 10 Rupees. There are a total of 69 different recipes to test out, which is way too many to keep in your head to remember the best ones. However, you should still make each smoothie at least once if you want to get 10 Golden Eggs easily.
Refreshing Mixed Smoothie

Read more
This PS5-ready Samsung SSD is $75 off today at Best Buy
The Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink.

While many of the top computers come loaded with enough internal storage for most folks, there will always be buyers looking for more bytes to store data with. And if you’re a PC gamer (who may want to check out our list of the best gaming PC deals), you’ll know just how crucial it is to maintain as much storage space as possible.

Fortunately, you’ll be able to purchase an external SSD to add more storage to your PC. Adding an external SSD is a simple process of connecting it to your game console or PC via a USB port. And we came across this great offer: Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB Internal SSD at Best Buy, you’ll spend $190. At full price, this model sells for $265.

Read more