 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Sunday, August 25

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Into the woods”

Here’s a hint that might help you: Can’t see the forest for the…

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • FOREST

Today’s Strands answers

  • PINE
  • BEECH
  • MAPLE
  • GINKGO
  • WILLOW
  • CHESTNUT
  • SYCAMORE

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Resident Evil 9: everything we know so far
Ethan Winters shoots Lycans in Resident Evil Village.

One of the longest-running franchises in gaming is Capcom's Resident Evil. While the series has hit many stumbling points over the years, Resident Evil 7 was a turning point that brought the survival horror series back into the mainstream. Now, the series has split into the new games and a string of equally excellent remakes. As fun as revisiting those classic games are, it is the new entries that have fans most excited, especially given  where Resident Evil 8 left things. That obviously means Resident Evil 9 is next up for the core series, but what will that game look like and when can we expect it? Details are more secretive than the Umbrella Corporation's agenda, but we've collected as many documents as possible to give you all the intel we could find.
Release date speculation
https://x.com/Stealth40k/status/1807904078736818265

There's no official release window for Resident Evil 9. In fact, we only know that it is being made and that Resident Evil 7 Director Koshi Nakanishi will return to direct this entry.

Read more
Fallout 5: everything we know so far
Two vault-dwellers and a helmet from a set of power armor.

Fallout 5 hasn't officially been announced yet but, with renewed interest in the postapocalyptic series thanks to the new Amazon-produced Fallout TV show, we're starting to hear more and more rumors about the new Wasteland adventure.

Where will the next game take place? What sort of factions will reign supreme in the region this time? And, most importantly, what is the name of the next dog companion?

Read more
PlayStation 6: everything we know about the PS6 so far
A PS5 DualSense controller.

It sounds like we're going to learn more about a next-generation PlayStation sooner rather than later.

In early 2024, Sony Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka told Bloomberg that, "Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle." While he didn't outright say that a PlayStation 6 is in the works, we can assume that the company is already looking ahead at its next console.

Read more