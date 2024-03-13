 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Sunday, February 2

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Album of the year”

Here’s a hint that might help you: the highest award.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • GRAMMYWINNERS

Today’s Strands answers

  • CROSS
  • STYLES
  • WONDER
  • JONES
  • KING
  • HILL
  • SWIFT

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
The best Space-Time Smackdown cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Space-Time Smackdown packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The third major card set has been released for Pokémon TCG Pocket, featuring Pokémon from Gen 4 in 207 unique cards. Space-Time Smackdown has a ton of new cards to shake up the meta, whether they're from the Dialga or Palkia pack.

If the 200+ cards are overwhelming for you, don't worry. Just like with the Mythical Island cards, some are okay while others are extraordinary. To make the best new decks possible, here are the greatest Space-Time Smackdown cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Best cards from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Dialga ex

Read more
Ridge Racer 64 sees its first-ever re-release on Nintendo Switch Online
Two players play Nintendo Switch.

Ridge Racer 64 is now available for Nintendo Switch Online. For those keeping track, this is the first time in 25 years the game has been available (legally) on anything but the Nintendo 64 itself. Who wants to dust off an old consoleThe classic racing game is available to all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers starting today.

Ridge Racer 64 first hit shelves in 2000, near the end of the console's lifespan. That put it in competition with other games like Gran Turismo 4 and Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed. Less than a year after its launch, the PlayStation 2 released and dominated console sales for years to come — and that means Ridge Racer 64 flew under the radar for a lot of people.

Read more
All free skins in Marvel Rivals and how to get them
Iron Man Mark 42 and Moon Knight skin in Marvel Rivals

As a free-to-play hero shooter, Marvel Rivals has an enormous universe and an amazing cast of iconic characters. This game makes sure that any player may jump into the action without spending any money on unlocking characters, launching with 33 fully playable heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. Players may put together their own squad from a roster of legendary Marvel characters, like the strategic brains of Mister Fantastic and the sheer might of The Hulk, and battle it out across breathtaking, dynamic environments.

When it comes to in-game purchases, Marvel Rivals focuses on cosmetic upgrades and Battle Passes, but the basic gameplay is still open to everyone. Players can add a touch of character customization to their heroes with a wide selection of skins, drawing inspiration from comics, movies, and original ideas. Each skin has its own special place in Marvel legend. With these cosmetics, which range from rare to legendary, you can personalize your gaming experience without affecting the competitive balance.

Read more