 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Sunday, January 5

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Cold snap”

Here’s a hint that might help you: chilly outdoors.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • WINTERWEATHER

Today’s Strands answers

  • FROST
  • BLIZZARD
  • SNOW
  • DRIZZLE
  • FLURY
  • SLEET

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
Pokémon Go’s Community Days are getting a price hike
Togepi, Pikachu and Eevee in a field

Pokémon Go started out really good, and then it became great. But it's not all sunshine and Ho-Ohs. The monthly community days -- special events for catching Pokemon that you might not encounter otherwise -- have received a price increase from $1 to $2.

It's particularly frustrating news for fans given the event's history. Originally, Community Days would bring Pokémon Go players out of the woodwork to flood parks or other areas. It was a fun way to get out of the house, be a little social, and catch some cute critters -- usually for the first time in Shiny form. But now, most of the storylines have been removed from the events, and the time frame has dropped from six hours to three, according to Eurogamer.

Read more
HP is selling the Omen 16 with RTX 4050 at 31% off
The HP Omen-16t Gaming Laptop.

If you're looking for the best gaming laptop to buy for $1,000, you should set your sights on the HP Omen 16. That's all you have to pay for this Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050-powered device, following a 31% discount from HP on its original price of $1,450. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you lose the chance at $450 in savings, so if you're interested in this gaming laptop, our recommendation is to hurry up in completing your purchase as you may already miss out if you delay it to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop
This latest model of the HP Omen 16 is equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, alongside the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. These specifications place it up there with the best gaming laptops, and will allow you to play the best PC games without any issues. You'll also have ample storage space for several titles with all of their required updates and optional DLCs, as the machine ships with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more
How to craft the Miracle Silvergale’s Aria outfit in Infinity Nikki
Silvergale's Aria Miracle outfit in Infinity Nikki.

The 1.1 update for Infinity Nikki is out, and players have the second Miracle Outfit already available to craft. These are the toughest wardrobe pieces you can make in this gacha dress-up game, and the Silvergale's Aria outfit is a step-up from the first, which was the Wishful Aurosa outfit.

Read more