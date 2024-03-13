 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Thursday, April 24

By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Coarse material.”

Here’s a hint that might help you: not what you want on your skin.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • ROUGHSTUFF

Today’s Strands answers

  • BARK
  • ROPE
  • SANDPAPER
  • SACKCLOTH
  • LOOFAH
  • PUMICE

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Death Stranding is getting a PlayStation 5 Director’s Cut
Sam Bridges stands with the child he must carry with him.

The Death Stranding Director's Cut is headed to the PlayStation 5, with the announcement coming during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event.

This news was revealed by the game's director, Hideo Kojima, though it's not totally clear what the Director's Cut will offer. A brief trailer was shown, and it makes some cheeky references to Metal Gear Solid, another of Kojima's games.

Read more
You can play Oblivion Remastered today, and yes, it still has horse armor
Oblivion remake

Today, Bethesda unveiled The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, described as a "love letter" to the original game with updated graphics, modernized gameplay, and more. Better yet, the game is available to play today through Game Pass, Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The game has been rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, although the teams at both Bethesda and Virtuos said little about the core of the game has changed. It remains the Oblivion you remember; it just looks and plays better, with a much wider range of technical ability than the disc-based game of 2006. That said, it has several quality-of-life improvements that will make it easier for gamers used to modern mechanics.

Read more
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 team-up abilities and changes
Marvel Rivals Emma Frost team up

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Marvel Rivals, titled Hellfire Gala has thrilled the superhero shooter's global fans. Following the success of Season 1, NetEase Games has raised the stakes with a dynamic plot, new characters, and significant gameplay changes that promise to redefine the competitive scene.

Emma Frost, a psychic Vanguard with diamond-hard resistance, makes her debut this season and has already been a fan favorite for her ability to disrupt opponent strategy. In the mid-season update, the evil AI Ultron is slated to join as a Strategist, with leaks pointing to a drone-based playstyle that could change team dynamics. Season 2 adds new maps, a revised ranking system, and a battle pass brimming with items, including a free Chaos Gown for Scarlet Witch.

Read more