 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Thursday, October 3

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Hiary styles”

Here’s a hint that might help you: types of cuts

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • SHORTCUTS

Today’s Strands answers

  • BUZZ
  • FLATTOP
  • FADE
  • FAUXHAWK
  • SHAG
  • PAGEBOY
  • PIXIE

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
PS5 vs. PS5 Pro: Is the Pro worth the upgrade?
A PS5 Pro that's floating in front of a gray background. It's turned to the side.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is official and promises to make the best PS5 games even better. However, those improvements don't come cheap. Just like the DualSense Edge was a premium version of the default PS5 controller, the Pro model is being sold as an option for gamers who want the best possible experience. But this is way bigger of an investment than an accessory, so is the Pro worth that extra cost, or are you better off sticking with your base model and installing a new SSD? Let's put the PS5 and PS5 Pro head-to-head and see which makes the most sense for all the upcoming PS5 games you have your eye on.
PS5 vs. PS5 Pro specs

Not every single detail of the PS5 Pro was revealed, but we did get all the major points during its initial announcement. The Pro model has had several performance boosts over the base model that will not only make future games look and possibly run better but also boost existing ones that receive a patch and thousands of backward-compatible PS4 games. Here's a quick rundown of all the specs that have been confirmed.

Read more
All stamp locations in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Key art for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Every main Zelda game typically has one "big" sidequest. In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, these were finding the Koroks, for example. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom isn't nearly as large as those 3D open-world games, but it still has a sidequest that will take you to every corner of Hyrule if you want to complete it. This is, of course, Stamp Guy's stamp rally. This stamp enthusiast will give you various stamp cards that you need to fill by finding all the necessary stamps and returning them to him for rewards. Scavenger hunts are plenty fun on their own, but not if you get stumped anywhere along the way. Make sure you pack your best smoothie while we help you find every stamp in Echoes of Wisdom.
Where to find every stamp in Echoes of Wisdom
There are a total of 25 stamps to find, but they are divided into five groups of five for each card. Finishing each card will get you a reward, with the last one being the most special. Stamps are collected at Stamp Stands, which can be anywhere on the overworld, but will not be underwater or in caves or buildings. Technically, you can collect all the stamps in any order, but we will go in the rough order you would naturally come across them.
Stamp 1

The first stamp we found is in the Gerudo Desert, northwest of the Oasis between two stone towers.
Stamp 2

Read more
Infinity Nikki might be the coziest (and most stylish) open-world game ever
Nikki looks out at an open world in Infinity Nikki.

I have played plenty of open-world games over the years. I’ve run over pedestrians in the Grand Theft Auto series and slayed minions of the Templars in Assassin’s Creed. I’ve done the never-ending grind of free-to-play offerings with gacha mechanics, such as Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves. In these titles, I was always actively on the move, going from point A to point B and tackling every objective imaginable. Now, there’s Infinity Nikki, which is a different (and much gentler) beast entirely.

Marketed as the “coziest open-world game,” the upcoming title brings the popular Nikki mobile series to consoles in style. After playing the Infinity Nikki demo at a special media session during the Tokyo Game Show, and speaking to Infold Games global public relations manager Zexu Shi, I can see the appeal. The world activities themselves are relaxing, and the grind isn’t nearly as incessant as games like it. Even the treatment of animals is humane. All of those choices confirm that the marketing pitch isn't an exaggeration; Infinity Nikki really is a cozy change of pace that the open-world genre needs.
Exploring in style
My one-hour-long play session began with the titular Nikki and her pet cat, Momo, trapped inside an instanced dungeon. There, I had to make my way across train cars by jumping off ledges and gliding to reach the next platform. What surprised me initially was how Nikki’s clothing instantly changed whenever I glided, from something that looked like a white bridal gown to that of a shimmering blue summer dress.

Read more