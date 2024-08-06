 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, August 6

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Bed, bath and beyond”

Here’s a hint that might help you: in your closet

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • LINENCLOSET

Today’s Strands answers

  • SHEET
  • TABLECLOTH
  • BLANKET
  • TOWEL
  • PILLOWCASE

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Star Wars Outlaws to add fan-favorite Hondo Ohnaka in post-launch DLC
A ship flies through space in Star Wars Outlaws.

Ubisoft announced the post-launch road map for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws in a blog post on Monday, and will introduce two paid story packs, one of which is coming out this fall.

The first DLC, titled Wild Card, is set for fall 2024. It involves Outlaws' main character Kay Vess going undercover at a "high-stakes Sabacc tournament," where she runs into Lando Calrissian. The second, set for spring 2025, is called A Pirate's Fortune and features, as Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Galaxy's Edge fans might guess, pirate king Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to "settle old scores."

Read more
The best multiplayer games on Switch
Mario and his friends.

Part of the Nintendo Switch's appeal is its versatility -- you can play it at home on your TV or on the go in portable mode. This versatility also applies to multiplayer and the best co-op games, which can be played with single Joy-Con controllers, in tabletop mode, and wirelessly both online and locally. Better yet, many of the best Switch games are also cross-platform games between other consoles and PCs.

And while the Switch might not be the competitive powerhouse that the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games are, it still offers an incredible library of multiplayer games. In fact, the portable console is home to some of the best co-op experiences we've seen in this generation, and new competitive games are being added all the time. Here are our favorites, whether you're a fan of raucous racing games, mellow simulators, or monster-hunting titles of the finest caliber.
The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch

Read more
Avowed has been delayed to give players time to finish Black Ops 6
A spellcaster holds a book in Avowed.

Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming RPG Avowed has been delayed till next year. An Xbox post on X (formerly Twitter) says that the game is now set for a February 18, 2025, release.

Xbox announced the change Friday evening, saying that it delayed Avowed "to give players' backlogs some breathing room." The publisher is releasing quite a few titles over the rest of the year, including expansions for World of Warcraft and Diablo 4, as well as the new games Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Read more