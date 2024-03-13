 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, December 10

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Something to see”

Here’s a hint that might help you: on the big screen.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • CINEMATIC

Today’s Strands answers

  • TALKIE
  • PICTURE
  • FLICK
  • FEATURE
  • FILM
  • SHORT
  • MOVIE

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
The 10 best video games of 2024
Top 10 Games of 2024

Last year, in the midst of a loaded holiday season filled with franchise hits, players were quick to declare 2023 the best year for games since 2017. That may very well have been true thanks to titles like Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and our own Game of the Year winner, Baldur’s Gate 3. So I am not speaking lightly when I say that I truly believe that 2024 blew it out of the water.

That may sound absurd depending on what kinds of games you gravitate toward. Yes, for those who enjoy big-budget titles exclusively, 2024 could be viewed as underwhelming. It didn’t include a wealth of franchise heavy hitters, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth standing out as the big exception. Aside from that highlight, it was a niche year for blockbusters. RPG fans had plenty to enjoy thanks to hits like Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Astro Bot was this year’s charmer in lieu of a killer Nintendo app. If you’re the kind of person who thinks that Black Myth: Wukong was one of the year’s only solid games, I understand the disappointment.

Read more
Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind shows there’s still space for retro originality
Key art for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind.

Few video game genres have been as played out as the beat ‘em up, but Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind shows that the format still has juice left in it.

This style of simple action game has been around since the days when arcades dominated and remained a particularly fruitful indie game niche. Beat ‘em ups are some of my favorite games to play when it needs a quick dose of somewhat mindless gaming fun, and I’ve appreciated the recent wave of licensed beat ‘em ups that we’ve gotten for franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and G.I. Joe.

Read more
Our favorite indies of 2024: 10 must-play games you shouldn’t miss
Best Indie Games of 2024

If your only view into what's hot in video games was The Game Awards, you might think that 2024 was lacking in great independent games. Indies struggled to land nominations at this year's show, with Balatro standing out as the sole breakout success story. Almost everything else indie, with one exception, was quarantined to categories like Games for Impact and Best Debut Indie. I could forgive anyone who looked at the nominee list and walked away thinking that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was the undisputed king of 2024.

Anyone who plays indie games regularly will paint you a much different picture. Deep below the year's surface-level hits lies a layer of inventive indies that pushed gaming to new creative heights in 2024. The list of highlights runs deep. Indika is an eerie 19th-century adventure about a nun outrunning the devil, Arctic Eggs explores absurdism through fry-cooking minigames, and Minishoot' Adventures reimagines the twin-stick shooter as a Zelda game. None of those games are anything like one another, but they're all some of the year's most creative, engaging works.

Read more