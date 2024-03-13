 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, December 17

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “It’s lit!”

Here’s a hint that might help you: sections of a bookstore.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • FICTIONGENRE

Today’s Strands answers

  • ROMANCE
  • WESTERN
  • CRIME
  • FANTASY
  • HISTORICAL

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
Shadow Generations is a master class in confronting grief and moving on
Shadow, with Doom Wing spread out, holds Maria's hands before his final battle with Black Doom in a scene from Sonic X Shadow Generations.

If you had told me as a kid that there would be a sequel to Shadow the Hedgehog nearly 20 years after its release, I would’ve scoffed at you. Shadow already dealt with his past, cured his amnesia in the process, and moved forward with his life. Why put him through that ordeal again? Imagine my surprise when Sonic Team announced Sonic X Shadow Generations, a remaster of Sonic Generations with a new Shadow-focused story added to it, the day before my 30th birthday in February.

The first thing I did when the collection came out was play Shadow Generations, which made sense to me given I already played the Sonic Generations years ago. After playing through the game for more than four hours -- and watching the Dark Beginnings prologue anime weeks prior its release -- I was surprised to find what felt like a true sequel to Shadow the Hedgehog.

Read more
All Lost Artifacts of Europe locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana Jones journaling by a statue in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Just like a passionate archeologist, none of us can resist finding any collectibles a game like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle throws at us. While things like Notes can feel overwhelming, others like Medicine Bottles and the Lost Artifacts of Europe feel far more achievable. Both of those examples are available in Vatican City, but there are just five artifacts in total to collect. They are completely optional, but Indie wouldn't be able to sleep at night until he got them all back to their rightful place. These artifacts are hidden very well, so let's follow the clues and find them all.
All Lost Artifacts of Europe locations
You will need to get involved in many sidequests to reach specific areas housing Lost Artifacts in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which we will note as we go. This means just knowing where the objects are on the map by purchasing the Vatican Notes book doesn't allow you to run straight from one to the other as soon as you're let loose in the city.

Here is a map with all the locations to use as a guide.

Read more
All Strange Inscription picture locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana drawing a circle in red.

The first major hub area in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is none other than Vatican City. This city is brimming with optional activities, such as hunting down all the Medicine Bottles so you can upgrade your HP. There's one puzzle you will get that is more of a scavenger hunt than something like the Sacred Wounds puzzle from earlier in the game, and it involves photographing four Strange Inscriptions around the map. We'll show you how to take the perfect picture to solve this puzzle.
All Strange Inscription locations

Your objective at this point is simply to "collect photographs of inscriptions" from the map you're given. However, if you're unfamiliar with this map or how to take a proper picture, this can all be a bit confusing.

Read more