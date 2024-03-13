 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, January 14

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Bundle up”

Here’s a hint that might help you: cold weather wear.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • WINTERCLOTHES

Today’s Strands answers

  • MITTENS
  • SCARF
  • PARKA
  • GLOVES
  • BEANIE
  • JACKET

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
How to get a rabbit’s foot in Stardew Valley
The farmer standing in a pen with lots of farm animals.

Luck is a strange statistic in a game like Stardew Valley that not many tips and tricks guides will spend much time covering. There are a few ways you can increase your luck through items, which leads many people to assume that the rabbit's foot would be one of, if not the best, item for luck. While this little charm works wonders as a gift for other villagers, it isn't all that lucky on its own. If you have had no luck getting a rabbit's foot, we'll show you the guaranteed method.

Read more
PS5 overheating: common problems and how to fix
Playstation 5 with controller in the foreground,

The PS5 overheating problem has once again become a hot topic amid the release of CPU-hungry games like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Gamers have been here before. Four years ago, when Cyberpunk 2077 and Ghosts of Tsushima released, comment threads were full of cynical gamers questioning what next-gen truly means after their consoles had randomly shut down mid-gameplay. Plenty of the best PS5 games have been met with similar feedback over the years.

Fortunately, overheating doesn’t rank among the most common problems with the PS5, but gamers should know what to do to prevent it, especially with such graphically impressive upcoming PS5 games slated for next year and beyond. First, though, you need a proper diagnosis.
How to tell if your PS5 is overheating

Read more
World of Warcraft’s 20th anniversary was a bittersweet trip through time
A World of Warcraft character stands in front of 20th birthday balloons.

We shall never see its like again.

“Stand in the circles of death,” our raid leader said as our Blackrock Depths group came up on Lord Incendius, a giant fire (what else, with a name like that?) elemental.

Read more