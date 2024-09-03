 Skip to main content
NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, September 3

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Striking sounds”

Here’s a hint that might help you: For whom the ____.

Today’s Strand answers

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • BELLTONES

Today’s Strands answers

  • PEAL
  • JINGLE
  • TOLL
  • TINKLE
  • RING
  • CHIME
  • CLANG
  • KNELL

All Kingdom Hearts games in order, by release date and chronologically
kingdom hearts 4 nomura interview revelations 3 shibuya

For some, the Kingdom Hearts franchise has some of the best games of all time. For others, they're an incomprehensible mess of subtitles, timelines, and multiple people having the same name. In reality, both are true, but the latter can be easily solved by simply playing through the games in the proper order.

Of course, Square Enix hasn't made that easy, with a naming convention that defies all logic and games that jump between almost every platform. Thankfully, the games have since been consolidated into a bundle on consoles and Steam to at least put them all in one package to get players ready for when Kingdom Hearts 4 eventually comes out. If you have that game on your most-anticipated upcoming games list, or simply have always wanted to dive in but don't know where to start, let us be your guiding key.
All Kingdom Hearts games in release order

Read more
One small Star Wars Outlaws moment gets autism representation right
Star Wars Outlaws key art that features Kay Vess.

While playing through the first few hours of Star Wars Outlaws, I found myself once again presented with an all-too-familiar trope. ND-5, the game's primary droid crewmate to Kay Vess, appeared to be yet another autism-coded droid that is typically played for laughs or treated as "other" by the main cast.

He is introduced as a stoic and serious character who appears to have no sympathy for anything but his mission. Once he and Kay officially team up, he is given the role of the straight man. Kay will quip and make ironic or sarcastic comments that ND-5 responds to with sincerity. Whenever she asks a question, he delivers his honest answer without cushioning the blow if it would be insulting. In times when Kay wants to act based on emotion, he counters with cold logic. Generally speaking, these are all common traits those on the autism spectrum present.

Read more
Is Borderlands 3 cross-platform?
Borderlands 3 characters preparing for a gunfight.

The original Borderlands was the first game to popularize the looter shooter genre that mixes first-person shooting with the satisfying loot grind of Diablo 4. While many other games, such as Destiny 2 and The First Descendant, have taken the genre in the live-service direction, the Borderlands games have remained focused on the core single and co-op experience. Borderlands 3 in particular is a far better experience playing with friends than alone. Since it came out at such an odd time, this game is spread across not only all consoles, but also multiple generations. That means it has a lot more work to do if it is going to be a fully cross-platform game. Let's see if it manages to bring all the systems together, or id ut leaves some on their own like Valorant.
Is Borderlands 3 cross-platform?

Yes, Borderlands 3 features full cross-platform support for all systems. This wasn't always the case, but as of 2022, you can now play with friends on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC either on Steam or Epic.

Read more