 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Wednesday, August 21

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “One for the ages”

Here’s a hint that might help you: you only get one once per year.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • HAPPYBIRTHDAY

Today’s Strands answers

  • CAKE
  • CARDS
  • CELEBRATE
  • PARTY
  • GIFTS
  • CANDLES

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Start scheduling time off: Civilization 7 is releasing in February
Two world leaders, Cleopatra and Caesar, going up against each other in front of their flags.

People hoping to take off time from life thanks to Sid Meier's Civilization 7 can finally start making some plans. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, 2K Games announced that the 4X strategy game staple will be releasing on February 11, 2025.

You can preorder the game now if you're absolutely sure you want to disappear from the world for at least a month. The standard edition will cost $70 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox, and it's $60 on Nintendo Switch and PC (the Tecumseh and Shawnee packs are included). There's also a deluxe edition available that'll cost $100 on PS5 and Xbox and $90 on Switch and PC. The more expensive bundle comes with everything in the standard edition, along with five days of early access. Finally, there's a Founders Edition for $130 on PC (other store pages haven't been updated at the time of this writing).

Read more
New Dune: Awakening gameplay trailer showcases the dangerous world of Arrakis
Players running from a massive sandworm in Dune: Awakening.

Dune: Awakening, the upcoming survival MMO, received a new gameplay breakdown at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Developed by Funcom, Dune: Awakening features a vast sandbox for players to fight, build, trade, and more.

During the new gameplay trailer, we saw how players can interact with each other -- players can customize their appearance, socialize with other players, build homes, and even sell their building blueprints to others, building a unique player economy.

Read more
Starfield: Shattered Space launches next month, but its getting a big update today
starfield shattered space release date

We've all been waiting to learn when Starfield's first major DLC, Shattered Space, would be ready for takeoff, and the latest trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live finally provided the answer. Just over a year after the base game's launch, Shattered Space will arrive on September 30, but you can start cruising in the new REV-8 vehicle today.

Starfield - Official REV-8 Trailer | gamescom 2024

Read more