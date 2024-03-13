 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Wednesday, December 18

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “You say you want a revolution”

Here’s a hint that might help you: they go round and round.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • SPINNERS

Today’s Strands answers

  • PINWHEEL
  • DRYER
  • TIRES
  • FOOTBALL
  • EARTH
  • BALLERINA

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
Revenge of the Savage Planet spins Google Stadia trauma into comedy gold
Two astronauts frolic as bugs fly overhead in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

The gaming news cycle is so hectic these days that it’s easy to completely forget about a ridiculous industry saga. I was reminded of that while demoing Revenge of the Savage Planet, the latest game from Racoon Logic. When I sat down to try a demo of it ahead of The Game Awards last week, I was greeted by a satirical introduction as a corporate orientation video cheerfully explained that I was an employee on a dangerous mission. As it played, the developer showing me the demo made a crack about Google. I didn’t really understand why, so I laughed and moved on.

It wasn’t until a few minutes later that a long-forgotten thought came back to me. In 2019, Google acquired Typhoon Studios. They were folded into what was supposed to be Google’s first-party game studio, Stadia Games and Entertainment. Two years later, the entire project was shut down and Typhoon Games was spat back out. It formed Racoon Logic later that year, putting the team back to where it started as an indie team.

Read more
Project Century: everything we know so far
Project Century trailer.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (aka RGG) is working overtime on upcoming video games. Not only is it releasing Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii in 2025, but it also revealed that it is working on Virtua Fighter 6. If that wasn't enough, we also learned about a new IP from the studio currently being called Project Century. This game looks to be a return to the classic Yakuza games in terms of gameplay, but in a completely unique setting and featuring a new protagonist. Let's rewind the clock and see what we can uncover about this mysterious new game.

For a comprehensive look at all the upcoming PlayStation 5 games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, upcoming PC games, and upcoming Switch games, see our specific lists to find what you're looking for.
Release speculation

Read more
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet: everything we know so far
The main image for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

When you look at the best PlayStation 5 games, or even a list of the best video games of all time, odds are you will see at least one game from developer Naughty Dog. Our list of upcoming video games was already stacked prior to The Game Awards 2024, but the last announcement of the night added one more to the list that might beat out other heavy hitters like Ghost of Yotei and Wolverine. As this is coming from Naughty Dog, this is already one of our most anticipated upcoming PS5 game, but others might need more convincing. We took out a bounty on all the information there is on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and this is what we came up with.

If you don't have a PS5, there are plenty of upcoming Xbox Series X, upcoming PC, and upcoming Switch games, too.
Release window speculation

Read more