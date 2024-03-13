 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Wednesday, December 25

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “A visit from Santa”

Here’s a hint that might help you: what he might leave you in a special place.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • STOCKING

Today’s Strands answers

  • TOYS
  • SOCKS
  • SCARF
  • PLUSHIE
  • CANDY
  • COAL
  • ORANGE
  • PENS

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
How to get all Winterfest gifts in Fortnite
Winterfest 2024 key art in Fortnite

Fortnite's much-awaited holiday update has finally arrived as Winterfest 2024 kicked off with a mini live event on the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Royale map. The event consisted of popular singer Mariah Carey breaking through ice and spreading Christmas cheer on the island with her signature song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

After the live event was concluded, the singer became an NPC that can now be found on the island and grants free presents to players when they emote with her to the Christmas track. Epic has also returned the Yule Log Cabin (also known as Winterfest Cabin) and players can claim some free cosmetic rewards by opening gifts.

Read more
New Elder Scrolls mod adds more than 160 new quests to Morrowind
A screenshot from the Abecean Shores Morrowind mod.

The Elder Scrolls VI isn't coming anytime soon, despite how badly we all want it. Even Avowed -- the next closest thing to an Elder Scrolls game we're likely to see -- isn't out until mid-February. If you need something to tide you over, a new mod for The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind adds a huge amount of content to the game that makes it worth firing up this 22-year-old gem.

Abecean Shores, a section of the much-larger and still unfinished Project Cyrodiil, is now available. If you recognize the name, then you'll probably be able to guess the setting: the shores of Cyrodiil, the Imperial homeland and the setting for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The mod creators have added a truly ridiculous amount of content into Morrowind, including more than 160 new quests, according to PCGamesN.

Read more
EA turned down a Dead Space 4 pitch from the series’ creators
dead space interview gunner wright issac clarke flying through machinery in remake

After last year's excellent Dead Space remake, fans had hopes that EA would bring back the classic, sci-fi-inspired horror franchise for a new release. When Dead Space 2 didn't see a remake, word came out that EA had pumped the brakes on the series for the moment. Now, an interview with series co-creator Glen Schofield confirms the news we've all feared: Dead Space has likely gone the way of the dodo.

In an interview with Dan Allen Gaming, three Dead Space devs told the story of a Dead Space 4 pitch they had made to EA. The company turned it down. While disappointed, the devs seemed to take it in stride. "The industry is in a weird place right now, and people are hesitant to take chances on things," Christopher Stone said. "Take it with a grain of salt. Who knows? Maybe one day. I think we'd all love to do it."

Read more