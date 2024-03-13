 Skip to main content
NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Wednesday, January 1

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “What a workout”

Here’s a hint that might help you: training regiment.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • EXERCISE

Today’s Strands answers

  • DEADLIFT
  • BURPEE
  • SQUAT
  • LUNGE
  • CRUNCH
  • PLANK
  • SITUP

A WoW Classic player attempted to recreate the Corrupted Blood incident
world of warcraft classic ddos attacker arrested orc

In 2005, World of Warcraft saw one of the strangest events in MMO history: the Corrupted Blood event, a plague that spread from person to person and infected so many players (around 4 million) that it was used by real-world scientists to study the spread of a pandemic. Now a player has, somehow, brought the plague back to Stormwind, although to a less-devastating outcome.

The video was uploaded to the Classic Wow subreddit by u/Lightstruckx. It shows the familiar red flash of the Corrupted Blood debuff as it affects nearly every single player on screen. When this plague last struck, it left a trail of destruction that reached across all of Azeroth. The game held no cure for the debuff, and it would hit characters for anywhere from 263 to 337 points of damage every two seconds.

Read more
Pick up these games for under $5 before the Steam Winter Sale ends
Key art of Doom.

The Steam Winter Sale ends later this week, so you have just a few more days to pick up any games you want. If there's only a little bit of money left in your Steam Wallet, then you'll want to look at the games on sale at deep discounts right now. Thankfully, tons of fantastic games are available for under $5 during this Steam Winter Sale, and I'm not just talking about Okami or Star Wars: Squadrons. If you haven't played any of the following six titles before, I highly recommend picking them up for cheap before the Steam Winter Sale ends on January 2, 2025.
Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2's reputation proceeds the game itself at this point. Respawn Entertainment's first-person sci-fi shooter underperformed when it launched in 2016, but has gone on to become one of the most beloved FPS games of all time. Its silky smooth game feel puts its gunplay toe-to-toe with the likes of Call of Duty and Battlefield, although being able to use a grappling hook to traverse and summon a mech to rain terror on enemies still gives its multiplayer matches a unique feel. On top of that, this game features one of the best single-player shooter campaigns ever made, as it's bursting at the seams with innovative ideas and shocking gameplay twists in each and every level. Titanfall 2 normally costs $30, but you can pick up up during the Steam Winter Sale for just $3.
South Park: The Stick of Truth
South Park: The Stick of Truth - "Destiny" Trailer

Read more
You can get Orcs Must Die 3 for free from the Epic Games Store, today only
Orcs Must Die 3

As part of its celebration of the 2024 holiday season, Epic Games is giving away a free title each day until January 1. Today, that late stocking-stuffer is Orcs Must Die 3, an action-packed battle through hordes of orcs that combines aspects of hack-and-slash gameplay with tower defense. Normally $30, this game is yours for the low price of just a click, but only until tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Epic Games has given away one free item each day since December 19, and this one joins the ranks of heavy hitters like Vampire Survivors, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, TerraTech, Wizard of Legend, Dark and Darker, Dredge, Control, Ghostrunner 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Kill Knight. There are three more free games to be had after today, but we aren't sure what they are yet. It's a safe bet that Epic will save its most impressive giveaway until last, so keep your eyes peeled on January 1.

Read more