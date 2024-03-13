 Skip to main content
NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Wednesday, January 8

By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Time for an upgrade”

Here’s a hint that might help you: features of a new room.

Today’s Strand answers

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • KITCHENREMODEL

  • OVEN
  • ISLAND
  • COUNTERTOP
  • SINK
  • BACKSPLASH

Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
How to find Iridium in Stardew Valley
A player in a mine in Stardew Valley.

While there are a ton of useful tips and tricks to learn early on about Stardew Valley, it is the late-game challenges that tend to be the most difficult. It is easy enough to figure out the best gifts for each villager, but hidden or rare items like Powdermelon and Meowmere feel like players need to help each other out to find them. Iridium ore is a material you will need for some of the game's best upgrades, but it isn't just lying around. Let's dig deep and find every source of Iridium in Stardew Valley.
Where to find Iridium

Despite how rare it is, there are actually several sources for Iridium in Stardew Valley you can try depending on your style. Some methods have better odds than others, but also carry greater risks. These are the most reliable ways.
The Skull Cavern
The most obvious way to get Iridium is to mine it from Iridium nodes. But these special rocks only spawn in the Quarry, Skull Cavern, and Volcano Dungeon. The most efficient of these is easily the Skull Cavern, so long as you are well-equipped. The deeper you go into this endless dungeon, the more likely Iridium nodes spawn for you to mine. On top of that, Iridium Bats and Iridium Crabs that spawn here also have a small chance of dropping the ore when killed.
The Mines
If the standard mines are more your speed, you can still get Iridium here, but only between floors 115 and 119. You will be looking for Magma and Omni Geodes to mine, both of which have a chance of rewarding you with Iridium.
Fill your pond
A risk-free way to try and get Iridium is by filling a pond with nine Super Cucumbers. Once you hit that number, there's a chance you can get between 1 and 3 Iridium.
Visit the Traveling Cart
If you've got more luck and gold than anything else, the Traveling Cart will rarely sell Iridium for anywhere between 300 and 1,000g.

Read more
PUBG and inZOI are getting AI companion characters, courtesy of Nvidia
Key art for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Nvidia and Krafton debuted "co-playable characters," also called CPCs, at CES 2025. Nvidia Ace is used to create these AI-driven companions that players can interact with in-game and who will learn from their actions. We will first see these CPCs in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and inZOI.

Battle royale PUBG is calling its system PUBG Ally, and it will allow solo players to drop into a match with an AI companion who they can ask for help. The CPC will look for specific pickups or vehicles the player asks for and dynamically fight alongside them in a gunfight. It will even speak back to the player with an AI-generated voice. Nvidia released a video showing off the PUBG Ally in action, which will give you a better idea of how this all works in-game.

Read more
My Arcade’s Gamestation Retro devices play classic Capcom and Bandai Namco games
The Gamestation Retro Go

My Arcade has unveiled several devices at CES 2025. These are all part of the Gamestation Retro line of hardware, gaming devices that will contain over 100 retro games, including classic titles from Capcom and Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Gamestation Retro products will be available in handheld, console, and tabletop arcade cabinet form. The Gamestation Retro Go is a handheld system that looks a bit like a Nintendo Switch. The gaming handheld has an 8-inch HD display and a rechargeable battery and will retail for $200. Those who prefer to play retro games on their TVs can pick up the Gamestation Retro Pro, a game console with 1080p HDMI output that comes with two wireless controllers and is slightly cheaper with a $150 price tag.

Read more