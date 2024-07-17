 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Thursday, July 18

By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Prime Day Focus
These Razer Blade Prime Day deals really pack a punch [in gaming power]
Secretlab Prime Day deals: Build your ideal work-from-home or gaming station
Amazfit Amazon Prime Day deals dropped: Save up to 40% off smartwatches today
Send it! This HoverAir X1 Drone can capture your adventures and it's $120 off

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “At your fingertips.”

Here’s a hint that might help you: next to your mouse.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • KEYBOARD

Today’s Strands answers

  • SHIFT
  • ENTER
  • DELETE
  • SPACE
  • CONTROL
  • ESCAPE
  • RETURN

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
The best games on Xbox Game Pass right now (July 2024)
Cal wielding his blue lightsaber and walking with BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor key art.

As the Xbox Game Pass program has grown, so has our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass. After the launch of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has doubled down on Game Pass, and now offers well over 350 games on the console alone. To help you through option paralysis, we rounded up the top games on Microsoft's subscription platform.

Many titles are available on Xbox and PC, and some even have cross-save support. Most of the games are available for streaming on mobile, too, as long as you have Game Pass Ultimate. The Game Pass library is also constantly changing, so check out our monthly guide for addition and removal announcements.

Read more
Walmart Prime Day Lego deals: Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, more
LEGO Lamborghini Countach LOTUS design black friday deal lifestyle image.

Lego is probably one of the best times that there is, along with playing board games, and they are a great way to avoid looking at a screen, which makes them great for kids and teens. While we're sure you'd love to buy all the Lego sets, as would we, they can be quite expensive, which is why you'll likely want to rely on some Prime Day Lego deals to help save you a bit of extra cash. As such, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Walmart Prime Day deals on Lego and put them down for you below. Also, while you're here, you may want to check out our roundup of Prime Day deals so that you can check out everything that is on sale.
Our favorite Walmart Prime Day Lego deal
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box Building Set -- $33, was $43

While there are Lego sets that feature some of the most popular entertainment franchises, nothing beats the creativity that you and your child can unleash with mounds of pieces from something like the Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box Building Set. With 790 pieces, you'll be able to build anything and everything -- let you imagination run wild! There are instructions to build objects such as buildings and vehicles, but once they get the hang of it, children will be able to make their own creations. The set also comes with a pair of green baseplates, and its box will also double as a sturdy storage option for all of these Lego bricks.

Read more
Prime Day board game deals: All the classics are on sale!
Catan board game close up.

If you'd like an alternative entertainment option to Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals, there are some old-fashioned Prime Day deals out there as well. An afternoon with a board game is a nice escape without a screen, and this year's Prime Day deals include numerous board games. All-time classic board games are seeing a discount right now, as are many newcomers. We've tracked down all of the best Prime Day board game deals and you'll find them all below. Fill your cart up and grab some board games at a discount quickly, as there's no telling how much longer these Prime Day deals will last.
Best board game Prime Day deals under $25
Board games can often be pretty expensive so we’ve picked out the best board game Prime Day deals which cost under $25. These tend to be classic games like checkers, Sorry, and Monopoly. If you’re looking to kit out your home with some old-school favorites, or you simply want to introduce your kids to the games you enjoyed playing while growing up, this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of cash.

Sorry! --
Connect 4 --
Chutes and Ladders --
Clue --
The Game of Life --
Scrabble --

Read more