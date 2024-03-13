 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands: answers for Wednesday, March 13

Sam Hill
By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the eight “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

These are the theme words for today’s Strands puzzle, starting with the spangram:

  • GRANDFINALE
  • PRIZE
  • CENTRAL
  • PIANO
  • CANYON
  • RAPIDS
  • SLAM
  • JURY

Here’s where all of the theme words can be found on a completed grid:

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Editors' Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Death Stranding 2: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Sam Bridges walks on a ridge in front of the moon.

There were plenty of hints along the way, and even some leaks by the leading man himself, but it was only made official at the Game Awards 2022 that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is on its way. Coming from the same influential and creative mind as the original, as well as the Metal Gear franchise before it, Hideo Kojima introduced the game himself. Of course, nothing about Kojima's games are straight forward, and what was revealed about Death Stranding 2 probably raised more questions than it answered. We're strapping on our boots, connecting to our BBs, and are ready to make the trek to find out everything there is about Death Stranding 2.
Release date speculation

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach only has the wide release window of 2025.
Platforms

Read more
Death Stranding 2 gets a title, release window, and a bonkers new trailer
Death Stranding 2's mysterious woman.

During PlayStation's January 2024 State of Play presentation, Kojima Productions revealed the full title for its next game: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The game will launch for PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Kojima Productions also showed off a new trailer with some wild imagery. It features what seemingly is a corpse being operated on, along with the iconic baby coughing up some sort of ship. Protagonist Sam Porter Bridges is now on a ship called Drawbridge, with a similar goal to what he had in his first adventure: connecting networks together. It looks like Higgs is also returning as an antagonist, this time with a weaponized electric guitar as he fights off some sort of mysterious samurai figure.

Read more
Get a free copy of Death Stranding for iOS when you buy this Backbone One controller
Sam Porter Bridges climbs a ladder in Death Stranding for iOS played on a limited edition Death Stranding Backbone One.

Mobile game controller maker Backbone is releasing a limited-edition version of its Backbone One controller themed around Kojima Productions' Death Stranding. If you pick one up, you'll get a free code for the iOS version of Death Stranding: Director's Cut, will launch alongside the controller next week.

Based on the second-gen USB-C Backbone One controller, this limited-edition controller is themed to the game. The grip on the controller features a beige see-through design reminiscent of the BB Pod from Death Stranding. The bridge of the controller features the logos of both Backbone and Kojima Productions. It's a simple design, yet one that's instantly recognizable as related to Death Stranding and appealing to those who like translucent gaming hardware.

Read more