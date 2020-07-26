  1. Gaming

The rumor mill is already generating hype over Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, which was recently revealed at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Games Showcase.

The announcement trailer for Avowed did not reveal much about the game, beyond its first-person gameplay and the ability to wield both weapons and magic.

A post by ResetEra’s sponger, however, claimed that Avowed will be a “fully open world” game that will be “much much larger” than The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which features a very expansive map. Avowed will also reportedly feature real-time weather with fog as an important element and rivers with specific microphysics systems, as well as a “very advanced character creation tool.”

Avowed will also reportedly feature mod support, with mods to be created mostly on PC but will be playable on the Xbox Series X. The rumor also claims that the game will have “very very large” bosses.

Around 100 people are on the project, which has been in development for two years and seven months, according to sponger. However, players who are already looking forward to Avowed may have to wait for a bit, as the game will reportedly not launch until late 2022 or early 2023.

The rumored features, if true, will take advantage of the processing power of the upcoming Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, it appears that Microsoft is walking back on its commitment to the Xbox One, with Avowed among the games that had mentions of Xbox One support removed.

Digital Trends has reached out to Obsidian for comments on the rumors, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Xbox Series X Games Showcase

In addition to Avowed, the Xbox Series X Games Showcase featured the first look at Halo Infinite gameplay footage, as well as trailers for Fable, Forza Motorsport, State of Decay 3, Everwild, Psychonauts 2, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and The Medium, among several other games.

Microsoft also announced that Destiny 2 and all of its expansions will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass in September and that Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be the first entry in the series to launch on the Xbox.

