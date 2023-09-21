 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We found 5 great OLED gaming monitors in the clearance bin

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 45-inch LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor with a game on the screen.
Digital Trends

Gamers who want to play on the best screens should consider going for a monitor with OLED technology, for visuals that will give justice to the processing power of the best gaming PCs and the most advanced consoles. They usually don’t come cheap, but we’ve found five OLED gaming monitors with discounts from Best Buy. They still won’t be considered budget displays with these price cuts, but they’re worth every single penny. You’re going to have to choose what to buy quickly though, as the bargains may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

What to buy in Best Buy’s OLED gaming monitor sale

Among the five options in Best Buy’s OLED gaming monitor sale, the cheapest is the , which features a 27-inch screen with QHD resolution. It’s down to $850 from $1,000, for savings of $150. Slightly more expensive but also below $1,000 is the , which also comes with a 27-inch QHD display. From $1,000, it’s on sale for $870 for savings of $130. Both monitors support AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync to prevent screen tearing and stuttering, for immersive gameplay.

If you want your video games on a larger display, check out the with a 34-inch QHD screen, which is down to $1,000 from $1,100 following a $100 discount, and the with a 34-inch WQHD screen, which is available for $1,200 for savings of $300 on its sticker price of $1,500. If you want to go even bigger, go for the , as it will be an absolute blast to play games on its 45-inch screen with WQHD resolution.

Related

There are only five options in Best Buy’s OLED gaming monitor sale, so it shouldn’t take long for you to make a decision on which one to purchase. This is crucial, because there’s no information on when the prices on these monitor deals will return to normal. If you don’t want to miss out on the discounts when buying any one of these premium OLED gaming monitors, there’s no time to waste — make your choice and complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $720 off (seriously!)
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

Gamers who are on the hunt for a new gaming laptop should check out this amazing offer from Best Buy -- the HP Omen 16, originally priced at $1,700, is currently on sale for $980. That's $720 in savings that you can spend on more video games and other gaming accessories, but we're not sure how much time remains for you to take advantage of this bargain. If this looks like the perfect machine for you, you shouldn't be wasting time as its price may return to normal at any moment. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16
HP is one of the best laptop brands in the market because of its reliable devices, and that reputation extends to its gaming laptops like the HP Omen 16. It may not be equipped with the latest and most advanced components like the best gaming laptops, but it's more than enough to run the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The HP Omen 16 also comes with a 16.1-inch display with QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which will let you appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

Read more
Best gaming headset deals: Turtle Beach, Razer, JBL and more
player using Razer BlackShark headset

The social gaming experience isn’t much without a gaming headset, as it’s the best way to interact with your friends and teammates while playing. Many of the best gaming headsets can even make the game itself a more immersive experience, making impressive sound quality something you can pop right on your head. If you’re wearing a gaming headset, you can better appreciate the details provided by in-game audio, from the soundtrack to the environment sound effects. A built-in mic is a necessity to keep in clear communication with your teammates. You don’t have to spend a fortune to land a discount on a great gaming headset. There are plenty seeing great deals right now, and we’ve tracked them down for you.
Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset — $40, was $100

The Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset is a good one for taking on any of the best PC games. It’s powered with THX Spatial Audio virtual surround sound technology, which delivers an immersive audio environment no matter what kind of game you may be playing. It’s designed to be comfortable and to be worn for long stretches. A flip microphone features noise-cancelation, ensuring everything you say is heard with clarity. This gaming headset also has intuitive controls for volume located directly on the headset, allowing you to easily make volume controls on the fly without interrupting your gameplay.

Read more
Best PS5 game deals: discounts on the best games of 2023
Ellie pets a giraffe in The Last of Us Part I.

There's no shortage of discounts for PlayStation 5 games among retailers, with some of the offers involving our favorite PS5 games. It may look like a daunting task to narrow down your choice for your next PS5 game purchase, but we're here to help you out. We've rounded up some of the best PS5 game deals, and if you see a deal that you like, you have to click that Buy Now button immediately as some of these discounts won't last long. All of the games below appear on our list of the best PS5 games for 2023.
Deathloop — $25, was $60

If you're looking for a shooter game that blurs the line between single player and multiplayer, try out Deathloop, created by the same studio that made Dishonored. Played from a main story perspective, it could almost feel like a pure assassin murder simulator, with many targets to find. Of course, there would still be a big catch thrown into the mayhem: somebody is out there trying to kill you. And that's where multiplayer comes in! Invade others' games and try to end their day before they knock out their target or, if you allow multiplayer, add a whole new layer of difficulty to the campaign playthrough.

Read more