We found 5 great OLED gaming monitors in the clearance bin

Gamers who want to play on the best screens should consider going for a monitor with OLED technology, for visuals that will give justice to the processing power of the best gaming PCs and the most advanced consoles. They usually don’t come cheap, but we’ve found five OLED gaming monitors with discounts from Best Buy. They still won’t be considered budget displays with these price cuts, but they’re worth every single penny. You’re going to have to choose what to buy quickly though, as the bargains may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

What to buy in Best Buy’s OLED gaming monitor sale

Among the five options in Best Buy’s OLED gaming monitor sale, the cheapest is the , which features a 27-inch screen with QHD resolution. It’s down to $850 from $1,000, for savings of $150. Slightly more expensive but also below $1,000 is the , which also comes with a 27-inch QHD display. From $1,000, it’s on sale for $870 for savings of $130. Both monitors support AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync to prevent screen tearing and stuttering, for immersive gameplay.

If you want your video games on a larger display, check out the with a 34-inch QHD screen, which is down to $1,000 from $1,100 following a $100 discount, and the with a 34-inch WQHD screen, which is available for $1,200 for savings of $300 on its sticker price of $1,500. If you want to go even bigger, go for the , as it will be an absolute blast to play games on its 45-inch screen with WQHD resolution.

There are only five options in Best Buy’s OLED gaming monitor sale, so it shouldn’t take long for you to make a decision on which one to purchase. This is crucial, because there’s no information on when the prices on these monitor deals will return to normal. If you don’t want to miss out on the discounts when buying any one of these premium OLED gaming monitors, there’s no time to waste — make your choice and complete the transaction as soon as you can.

