One Piece Odyssey characters: all playable party members

Jesse Lennox
By

Eat your Devil Fruit and climb aboard the Thousand Sunny because One Piece Odyssey is here to give the Straw Hats a new adventure. This game may feature a new story from the manga but does take place deep into the series after dozens upon dozens of characters have been introduced. If you want to know if your favorite member of the Straw Hat crew is a playable character, here is a list of every party member you can control in One Piece Odyssey.

Every playable party member in One Piece Odyssey

Luffy, Zoro, and Usopp glowing blue.

One Piece Odyssey features nine total party members that you will liberate as you progress, all of which are key members of the Straw Hats. As with any JRPG, each has their own skills, abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. Here’s every pirate you can look forward to adventuring with:

  • Monkey D. Luffy: It wouldn’t be a One Piece game if Luffy wasn’t included. Just like in the manga, he has abilities focused around his rubber-like limbs and is a Power type character,
  • Zoro: First mate Zoro brings his three swords to battle as a Technique type. He’s great for dealing damage to groups.
  • Nami: For a Speed type, Nami uses her abilities to deal AoE attacks, but also grant buffs and debuffs.
  • Chopper: Don’t let his small stature fool you, Chopper can hit hard and support the team with healing.
  • Usopp: While he can’t fight well physically, Usopp’s got his trusty sling to snipe targets.
  • Sanji: He may not be able to kick his smoking habit, but Sanji’s Black Leg Style makes his kicks lethal to foes.
  • Nico: Another Devil Fruit consumer, Nico has the unique ability to reproduce her limbs on any surface for great range.
  • Brook: The Soul King was brought back to life by the Devil Fruit, and is now a great support character.
  • Franky: The cyborg is packing tons of weapons and gadgets, making him devastating once he enters the battle.

Temporary characters

The One Piece ship flying towards and island.

There are also a few characters that show up during special parts of the story in One Piece Odyssey and join your team, however, you don’t get to control them. These include:

  • Jinbe
  • Portgas D. Ace
  • Crocodile
  • Trafalgar D. Water Law
  • Sabo
  • Cavendish
  • Donquixote Rosinante

