 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

One week later, this is what still surprises me most about Nintendo Switch 2

By
Mario Kart World appears on a Nintendo Switch 2 screen.
Nintendo

Last week, Nintendo gave us a whole wealth of Nintendo Switch 2 details. We learned about its games, its mysterious C-button, and got more details on how its mouse controllers worked. It was a presentation filled with surprises too, from a shocking Kirby Air Riders reveal to the announcement that GameCube games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. I experienced some real shockers of my own when I went hands-on with the Switch 2 and found myself enamored with its new control scheme.

I’ve had a lot of time to process all the news since then, and even changed my tune on things I was initially critical of, like GameChat. Sitting down to reflect, there’s one thing that still surprises me more than anything: just how next-gen the system actually feels.

Recommended Videos

I wasn’t expecting much when it came to power heading into last week’s Switch 2 Direct. Nintendo is historically allergic to fancy tech upgrades, and I can understand why. Franchises like Kirby and Mario don’t necessarily need huge power boosts to keep them fun; game design has always trumped graphical fidelity over at Nintendo. I figured that would hold true with Switch 2 and that features like 4K and AI-upscaling were pipe dreams. Basically, I expected that a lot of people were going to be very, very mad.

Instead, Nintendo went above and well beyond my expectations. Not only will the Switch 2 be able to output in 4K (the dock even has a cooling fan to make that happen), but it also will feature a 120Hz HDR screen. That’s even an improvement over the Steam Deck, a device that I figured the Switch 2 wouldn’t surpass. Later, we learned that the console supports ray-tracing and DLSS upscaling. It’s a list of features that you’d expect to see in a portable gaming PC like the ROG Ally, not a Nintendo system.

Related

I could really feel the tangible results of that power when I demoed the console, too. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is drop dead gorgeous and was running at a jaw-dropping 120fps when I tried it. I played Cyberpunk 2077 on the device and it held up as well as it does on my Steam Deck OLED, if not better. Even just seeing old Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom run at a much smoother frame rate was enough to convince me that the console is a serious upgrade.

This is the part I keep coming back to more than games, pricing, or controls. For the first time in decades, it feels like Nintendo has an actual next-generation console on its hands. It may not have the raw specs of the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it clears a bar set by industry-leading handheld PCs. That’s enough power for Nintendo to introduce open-world exploration to Mario Kart World and fully destructible environments to Donkey Kong Bananza. It’s also enough to get current-gen games like Split Fiction running on the device, even if it’s with visual compromises. The gap between Nintendo and its more technically capable competitors is closing, which could make gaming more consistent across all devices. The more that gaming tech reaches a plateau, the more future Nintendo systems will now be able to eliminate that gap further.

Metroid prime 4 Switch 2 edition.
Nintendo

Granted, this is all easy to say right now. The Switch 2’s true test will be how it holds up over an eight-year lifespan while the portable PC space continues to rapidly innovate. Microsoft could announce its rumored handheld device in two months with specs that put the Switch 2 to shame. We could get a Steam Deck 2 next year that does everything Switch 2 does, even adopting mouse controls of some sort. The Switch 2 feels great now, but it’s coming five years into the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation. If Sony and Microsoft both release new systems three years from now, how outdated will Nintendo’s system feel?

We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. For now, I’m just happy to see Nintendo embracing techie features like VRR and DLSS now instead of waiting for its next generation. The Switch 2 feels far more futureproofed out the gate than its predecessor and I hope that remains true a few years from now. We can’t go through another eight years of people pining for a Pro model that never comes.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
The Switch 2’s higher prices won’t hurt its chances at success, analysts say
Bowser in Mario Kart World.

The most controversial thing about Nintendo Switch 2 has been its price tag. While a Nintendo Switch console costs $300 and its first-party games are (typically) $60, the Switch 2 hikes that price way up. The console will cost $450, while games will range in price from $70 to $80 in the United States, depending on the game in question. Fans did not take kindly to the news when the prices were revealed following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Is there a chance that those angry voices could hurt Nintendo's bottom line?

For insight, I consulted game industry analysts at firms like Omdia and Alinea Analytics. While there are certainly concerns over Switch 2 pricing certain people out of it, analysts still seem confident that the console and its games will perform well. They believe that Nintendo is pricing the console and the games its way because it knows its hardcore fans will still be interested in buying them at that price and want to remain financially conservative as we enter an unprecedented time with the United States' harsh new tariffs.

Read more
Drag X Drive is a great sales pitch for the Switch 2’s mouse controls
A player throws a ball in Drag X Drive.

When I was making my predictions for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, I made a point to say that we wouldn’t see a left-field invention like Arms. I expected that Nintendo would instead use games like Mario Kart World to show off its mouse controllers rather than making a new IP that stood in as a tech demo. That was the one prediction I got very wrong, as Nintendo revealed Drag X Drive early in the showcase. The new sports game is explicitly designed to show off what its new Joy-cons can do with their mouse capabilities and gyroscope integration.

Will that be enough to do what Arms never could and create a whole new series for Nintendo? Based on my demo time with it, I don’t think so. Drag X Drive, in some ways, does feel like this console generation’s Arms, acting as a neat tech showpiece that’s bound to have a short lifespan. That’s completely fine, though, as it's a great proof of concept for what the Nintendo Switch 2 “mouse-cons” can do that no other controller, or even a normal mouse, can. Its success won’t be measured by how many people are still playing it in a year, but by how many developers it inspires in that time.

Read more
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour could have been a PDF, but it’s a cute idea
Characters walk on a Joy-con in Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.

At this point, it’s a given that a new Nintendo console will launch with some kind of tech demo. I thought that the company might kick that convention to the curb this time after 1-2 Switch, but that’s not the case. In fact, it’s doubling down on that with the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. Positioned as an introduction to all of the console’s features, it’s a perfect idea for a light pack-in for a new console.

Except that it’s not a free pack-in. It is a game that costs money, a fact that got an audible laugh out of a room full of press who attended a Switch 2 hands-on event this week. It seemed like an absurd business decision to me, but I was willing to hear Nintendo out when I actually played a bit of Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour for myself.

Read more