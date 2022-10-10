Overwatch 2 Halloween event guide

Blizzard historically loves celebrating major holidays, seasons, and events within its games. The original Overwatch was always featuring special new modes and costumes tied to these events. Despite Overwatch 2 just launching in early October, it isn’t missing out on the chance to bring back perhaps the most popular yearly event: Junkenstein’s Revenge. However, in keeping with the sequel status, this event will be the sequel to the original we played in the first game.

While we do know a decent amount about how this event will go, seeing as it is based on the first, there are still some mysteries about this Halloween event yet to be revealed. That being said, whether you played the first game or are brand new to Overwatch 2, this is a fantastic first event to experience. For all the details on the new Junkenstein’s Revenge event in Overwatch 2, read on.

What is the Overwatch 2 Halloween event?

Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event is called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride and will be a free new mode that runs from October 25 until November 8. While details are very scarce on what will be changed, we can gather a good amount from the small screenshots released.

Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, just like the original, is a PvE experience where a team of four is placed on a map in an attempt to survive waves of enemies and bosses in a horde-mode-style game. All you need to do is work together to survive as long as possible while protecting a gate from the “zombie” Omnics sent at you by Dr. Junkenstein. Some speculate that Sombra will replace Junkenstein as the antagonist this time around, being the titular bride, though this too is unconfirmed.

This was the first taste players ever got of PvE in the original Overwatch, and with the full PvE mode being delayed for Overwatch 2, this could be a chance to get a taste of what that new mode will be like at launch.

It will also limit the hero choices to a select few, usually just one per player, to essentially lock in your team’s composition for the mode. The original game had the mode take place exclusively on a modified version of the Eichenwalde map, but it looks like this new version will take place in either a new or simply expanded version of this map.

What characters can you play in the Halloween event?

So far, based on the images shown, the only characters confirmed to be playable in this limited mode are Ashe, Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen. It makes sense for Blizzard to focus on the newest heroes with the first event.

What are the Halloween event rewards?

We don’t know all the rewards waiting to be claimed in this event, but we did see skins specifically made for Kirkio, Sojourn, and Junker Queen. Kiriko will be getting a classic witch-themed skin, Sojourn, a neon detective skin, and Junker Queen, a very metal-looking skin we don’t get a very good look at.

Since Overwatch 2 has gone free-to-play and introduced a battle pass system, there may be a change to how rewards are earned from the original events. Previously, new skins and cosmetics were either bought using the in-game currency or through loot boxes, however, the latter is no longer part of the game.

What we can safely predict is that these rewards will only be available during the duration of the event, at least until it presumably returns next year, so you will need to get them while you can!

