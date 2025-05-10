 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Overwatch developers have formed their own union to fight for a better industry

By
Heroes in Overwatch 2's Overwatch: Classic mode.
Blizzard Entertainment

More than 200 Activision-Blizzard developers have formed a union called the Overwatch Gamemakers Guild-CWA (OWGG-CWA). Yesterday, the Communications Workers of America announced the formation of the new union, and said that Microsoft has already recognized and acknowledged it.

The union’s founding members cited the multiple waves of layoffs that have hit the industry, crunch working conditions, and the success of other recently-formed unions as the motivating factors behind the OWGG-CWA. According to Frank Le Cocq, a VFX artist in the industry, “The massive layoffs in the video game industry, and at my own studio, became one of the first reasons I started to learn about how to organize to create a healthier workplace for everyone.” Le Cocq said that knowing the World of Warcraft team had successful navigated the process was encouraging for his team.

Recommended Videos

More than 2,600 workers at Microsoft studios are part of unions with the CWA. Many of those workers have been directly impacted by the upheaval within different companies, such as the closure of three different EA-owned studios. Microsoft’s acknowledgement of the union is a good sign, but it doesn’t mean the group is in the clear. The union will need to decide what it wants to push for, and charting a course can be more difficult when the union consists of workers across a variety of disciplines.

Overwatch 2 skins: Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver
Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch Gamemakers Guild includes developers from design, production, engineering, art, sound, and quality assurance. The Zenimax union that Le Cocq mentioned consists solely of QA staff.

Related

Jess Castillo, another union member, had this to say: “I’m organizing because I believe in this company, our teams, and the work we do together. Unionizing is about having a seat at the table so that we can work with leadership to build better, more sustainable working conditions. Ultimately, when we’re supported and thriving, we can deliver the best possible experiences to our players, which is what brought all of us here in the first place.”

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…

Editors’ Recommendations

Overwatch 2 is collaborating with Transformers, and it looks radical
overwatch 2 transfomers crossover teaser transformers reinhardt

Overwatch 2 x Transformers Collaboration Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

The long-awaited Transformers and Overwatch 2 collaboration is almost here. Blizzard Entertainment released a cinematic trailer on Monday teasing the crossover and introducing new skins.

Read more
Overwatch 2’s packed Season 11 update brings new map, legendary skins
Mercy in her rose gold outfit. Her hair is strawberry blonde with pink tips and her outfit is different shades of pink.

Blizzard is celebrating 100 million players in Overwatch 2 by bringing back a fan-favorite skin, along with a new map and other changes for its 11th season that launches on June 20.

In an announcement Monday, the studio revealed that the theme of Season 11 will be Super Mega Ultrawatch, where players can unlock superhero-themed Legendary Ultrawatch skins and go up against the evil and magical Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe and B.O.B. These skins for Genji, Repaer, and Sojourn will be available in the Season 11 premium battle pass.

Read more
Activision forms studio to develop new narrative-driven franchise
Soldiers battle in an abandoned airport.

Activision is known as the Call of Duty publisher, but now it's trying something different. The company announced Thursday that it's formed a new internal studio called Elsewhere Entertainment that is dedicated to developing a "new narrative-based and genre-defining AAA franchise."

An official blog post notes that Elsewhere is a "standalone studio" inside the company and headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. It's employing a number of games industry veterans who've worked on franchises like Uncharted, Cyberpunk, Destiny, and others. According to LinkedIn, this includes Michal Madej, who worked on the original Witcher at CD Projekt Red and has been with Activision for the past few years. He's currently listed as a game director.

Read more