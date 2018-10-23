Digital Trends
Leaked 'Overwatch' Lego sets include Reinhardt, Winston, Mercy, and more

Gabe Gurwin
Blizzard and The Lego Group recently announced a line of building sets based on Overwatch, teasing fans with a minifigure version of Tracer. Thanks to Target and some keen-eyed fans, we now know what the first sets are going to look like.

Currently marked as “no longer available,” several Overwatch Lego sets are nonetheless viewable on Target’s gift registry page. These include a buildable Bastion — which we already saw — as well as sets containing Reinhardt, D.Va, Winston, Genji, Hanzo, Widowmaker, McCree, Mercy, Tracer, Reaper, and Soldier: 76.

Twitter user Nibellion has uploaded some additional shots that show off the box art for the sets. Of course, they don’t just include characters. Winston and Mercy are featured on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, which is one of the game’s original multiplayer maps. It includes a spaceship as well as a launchpad.

McCree, Soldier: 76, and Reaper, meanwhile, are included in the “Dorado Showdown” set. Also based on an original Overwatch map, the set appears to feature Mexican architecture. It also includes the payload vehicle, which all three characters will probably be far away from as they ignore the objective and try to rack up kills.

Some of the characters look better than others in their plastic form. Reaper’s weapons seem a little bit dainty, but the amount of detail Lego was able to put into Reinhardt and D.Va is pretty remarkable.

It’s worth noting that all of the characters featured in these sets were available when the game launched. Post-release heroes like Doomfist, Ana, and Wrecking Ball are nowhere to be seen. We’d love to be able to construct a mechanical ball for a little plastic hamster to use in combat, though we’d also be tempted to just put a real hamster in the ball, instead.

According to The Brothers Brick, the sets will be available January 1, though it’s possible this is a clerical date for the store’s database.

Most of the sets here are pretty small in scale, with just a few hundred pieces, but we’d love to see Lego create something a little larger, as well. Halo’s line of Mega Contstrux sets, for instance, have reached thousands of pieces, with enormous re-creations of the spaceships and battlefields made famous in the game series.

