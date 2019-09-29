P.T., the playable teaser for the canceled Silent Hills that would have combined the minds of Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro, is the gift that keeps on giving for horror game fans, and YouTuber Lance McDonald is looking to squeeze as much as he can out of the cult classic.

The cancellation of Silent Hills broke the hearts of many gamers, and because P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store, fans resorted to recreations of the terrifying demo. Nothing beats the original though, and as McDonald has discovered, there are still some secrets that remain within it.

In P.T., players move within a looping hallway, subjected to various scares highlighted by a ghost named Lisa. McDonald discovered that the demo pulls off the frights by flipping proverbial switches in the game state, which makes objects, and at times the grotesque Lisa, suddenly appear.

P.T. touches upon mysterious cases of familicide, specifically fathers murdering their wives and children. It has long been assumed that Lisa is a victim of such an aberration, and McDonald might have found her corpse hidden in the game.

By tinkering with the game’s switches, McDonald discovered a hidden scene in the bathroom. Behind the shower curtain, inside a tub full of bloody water, is a headless corpse that is presumably that of Lisa’s. Players never see it because by the time that they enter the bathroom, the body is removed.

It is unclear if the scene was made to be inaccessible within P.T., or the trigger to find it has yet to be found. Chalk it up as another new discovery in the game, a few weeks after McDonald found that Lisa is horrifyingly following players the whole time, explaining the sounds and shadows from behind them.

She actually attaches to the player's back as soon as you get the flashlight, here, I demonstrate how you can see some strange shadows. I then lock the camera in place and walk forward, showing how she's always there… following you… pic.twitter.com/zarhwjNmZz — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) September 9, 2019

Kojima has since moved on from Silent Hills, and is now set to release the cryptic Death Stranding, featuring Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, on November 8. The upcoming game has no involvement from del Toro though, so horror fans can do nothing but imagine what Silent Hills would be like if the project had pushed through.

