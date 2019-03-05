Digital Trends
Gaming

PDP LVL 50 headsets prove price doesn’t always equal quality

Gabe Gurwin
By
1 of 7
PDP LVL 50 headsets impressions
Gabe Gurwin/Digial Trends
PDP LVL 50 headsets impressions
Gabe Gurwin/Digial Trends
PDP LVL 50 headsets impressions
Gabe Gurwin/Digial Trends
PDP LVL 50 headsets impressions
Gabe Gurwin/Digial Trends
PDP LVL 50 headsets impressions
Gabe Gurwin/Digial Trends
PDP LVL 50 headsets impressions
Gabe Gurwin/Digial Trends
PDP LVL 50 headsets impressions
Gabe Gurwin/Digial Trends

Gaming headsets on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One seem to be a dime a dozen, with first-party and third-party manufacturers offering their own take on what is essentially the same basic device. Even with so many similar options available, it can be difficult to find a high-quality headset that won’t set you back at least $100. PDP Gaming’s new LVL 50 headsets offer the features you need to game online without breaking the bank, if you’re willing to put up with a few annoyances.

Available in both wireless and wired configurations, the PDP LVL 50 headsets are designed almost exactly the same across the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. The hard-plastic shell is split into five main pieces, with the two ear cups pivoting inward and outward, and the top strap using a sliding mechanism to adjust to the size for your head.

It works well enough and fits even my fairly large dome, and depending on which model you choose, the coiled wiring on the outside is colored either Xbox green or PlayStation blue. The major downside to this design is that the headsets can’t be folded for easier storage and transportation, and having designated headsets for each platform will quickly lead to a crowded entertainment center or storage space.

Power with comfort

Using a breathable mesh material for the ear cups, the PDP LVL 50 headsets are surprisingly cool despite their bulky appearance. Compared to a PlayStation Gold wireless headset, they can be worn for longer periods of time without feeling overheated, and their design is snug enough to avoid slipping off while you’re in the middle of a play session.

Rather than use any in-line controls for volume or the microphone, these features are blended into the design of the headset itself. On the right ear cup is a knob that can be adjusted left or right in order to raise and lower the volume, and the microphone is muted when its flipped into its vertical position.

At $50, the wired models may seem like a downgrade but this is not the case.

When you’re ready to talk, all you have to do is flip it down and it’s automatically activated. On the wireless models, you also get the option for “pure audio” or “bass boost” with the tap of a button, though I found the bass boost function to be too fuzzy for most situations.

Across all four headsets we tested, the audio fidelity was essentially identical. Gunshots in Apex Legends resonated with satisfying “thud” sounds, and footsteps rustling through nearby bushes could be heard very clearly. The headsets all make use of 50mm neodymium drivers, and when both the in-game audio and the headset’s own dial are turned all the way up, it can crank out some serious power.

A clear winner

The wired models are functionally identical, but the LVL 50 wireless headsets do have a slight disparity that makes the Xbox One headset superior – it includes a game-and-chat mixer dial directly under the microphone, making it super easy to adjust the levels on the fly if you can no longer hear your teammates. The feature is nowhere to be found on the other wireless headset, despite the Xbox One model costing the same $80.

PDP LVL 50 headsets impressions
Gabe Gurwin/Digial Trends

Both make use of proprietary dongles that must be plugged into your consoles in order to pair them, and we had little issue with connecting them . There isn’t a way to check your battery levels so you’ll have to estimate when to plan your next charging break. PDP estimates their headsets last up to 16 hours, and aside from a few points where the audio cut out for a split second, we had no issue with connectivity during our testing.

We were actually able to get the PlayStation 4 model to work on the Xbox One with little issue.

At $50, the wired models may seem like a downgrade but this is not the case. While they don’t include the bass boost and mixing options of their wireless siblings, they are all the better for it. They’re on par with the more expensive options in every way, and rival the sound quality of Sony’s own PlayStation Gold.

The microphone comes through clearly in online chat, and the short 3.5mm cable doesn’t get in the way of either the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 controllers. In the Xbox One’s case, it doesn’t play nice with the headset adapter that is needed to add a 3.5mm input to older controllers, so you may want to have a newer backup available.

Happy accidents

The wired headsets also offer some degree of functionality with the opposite console. Though designed for use on the PlayStation 4 alone, we were able to get the PlayStation 4 model to work on the Xbox One with little issue, and the microphone registered when flipped into its unmuted position.

The same can’t be said for the Xbox One wired headset on the PlayStation 4, which suffered from crackly audio and a non-functional microphone. Because it does work at least one way, however, this means you could feasibly get away with purchasing only the wired PlayStation 4 headset and use it on both systems. It even works as stereo headphones with the Nintendo Switch.

Light on the frills but smartly designed, the PDP LVL 50 headsets offer everything an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 player will need, regardless of whether you choose to go for the wired or wireless models. If you’re able to shell out some extra cash, the likes of Astro and HyperX can still provide you with something superior, but the spendthrifty player will find the LVL 50 headsets are a solid option with the features you need to game at your best.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone games currently available (March 2019)
everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat
Gaming

Halo Infinite, a spiritual reboot for the series, will make its way to E3 2019

Halo Infinite was described by 343 Industries as a spiritual reboot of the series. The game will be at E3 2019, coinciding with reports that Halo Infinite will be a launch title for the next-generation Xbox consoles.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
xbox scarlett rumor roundup phil spencer
Gaming

Microsoft wants Xbox Game Pass on PS4. Cross-platform news expected at GDC 2019

Microsoft's Phil Spencer has revealed that he wants the company's Xbox Game Pass service to come to more devices. The PlayStation 4 appears to be on that list as the consoles increase their cross-functionality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
corsair mouse keyboad headset sale corsairvoidprops4
Gaming

Save serious cash on a Corsair headset, keyboard, and mouse during Amazon’s sale

Corsair is currently running a sale through Amazon on a headset, keyboard, and mouse, all designed with gaming in mind. Savings last from March 3 through March 9 on all three products.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

Walmart nets you big savings on games for Xbox, PS4, and Switch

Walmart is currently offering several big-name video games on its website at reduced prices. Games include Just Cause 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox One and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
logitech g pro keyboard
Computing

Choose your weapon wisely -- these are the best keyboards for gaming on your PC

Your PC isn't complete without one of the best gaming keyboards on the planet. We have a list spanning full-sized models to compact versions from Razer, Cooler Master, Corsair, Logitech G, and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
anthem review screenshot fullwide
Gaming

EA has no idea why Anthem is crashing your PlayStation 4

Players have reported that EA's new game Anthem is crashing their PlayStation 4 consoles, but the company doesn't appear to know exactly why this is happening. The game is also on Xbox One and PC.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301200336
Gaming

Tips and tricks for surviving the ruined streets of D.C. in The Division 2

Whether you're a seasoned agent or a newcomer, there's a lot going on in the early stages of The Division 2. Our Division 2 beginner's guide covers skills, perks, crafting, and how to make the most of post-apocalyptic Washington D.C.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Nintendo 3DS games
Gaming

Who needs a Switch? These 25 games prove there's fun to be found on 3DS

The 3DS is home to a large library, including some of the greatest games Nintendo has ever published. We've compiled this list of some of the best Nintendo 3DS games currently available.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
devil may cry 5 release date and combat trailer playable character announcement
Gaming

Make some room in your backlog. Here are all the games to look out for in 2019

2019 is already a huge year for video games, with a large number of series getting new installments, including some that have been dormant for years. Brand new franchises are also being created.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to refund fortnite skins and more all platforms skin v bucks
Gaming

Regret your shopping spree in Fortnite? Here's how you can get a refund

Whether you purchased a skin that you've decided you don't really want or you have a child that went on a shopping spree without your consent, here's how to get a refund on skins and other items from the Fortnite store.
Posted By Cody Perez
Goodbye original Xbox One: Microsoft discontinues sales for console
Gaming

The next Xbox could be disc-free and arrive as soon as May

Microsoft is reportedly set to unveil a new disc-free version of the Xbox One S, and it could arrive as early as May. The console will likely see a steep price cut compared to the current Xbox One S.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ape out impessions review 7
Gaming

With a chaotic fusion of jazz and violence, Ape Out could be my game of the year

Ape Out's minimalistic approach and singular premise serve as great reminders about how magical video games can be when you strip away all of the superfluous nonsense. Plus, you get to create a wonderfully violent jazz symphony of revenge.
Posted By Steven Petite
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen