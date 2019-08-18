Gaming

Phantom Thieves get ready: Persona 5 Royal Western release set for spring 2020

Aaron Mamiit
By

Persona 5 Royal, a new edition of the popular Japanese RPG Persona 5, is set for a Western release in spring 2020, with developer Atlus further hyping up the game with a flood of new screenshots.

The extended version of Persona 5, which adds a third semester to the storyline was officially announced in March and was later revealed to be preparing for a Japanese release on October 31. Atlus confirmed that the game will launch in the West in 2020, but without a specific release date.

At the “Atlus Art Exhibit 2019: Persona 5 Royal and Catherine: Full Body Showcase” at Gallery Nuclear in Alhambra, California, the developer finally revealed a spring 2020 release window for the highly anticipated RPG. The announcement comes alongside the launch of a new trailer, meant for Gamescom 2019, that shows off the new member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, Kasumi, as well as some of the new mechanics and features of the game.

A gameplay livestream from earlier this month revealed lots of information on Persona 5 Royal, including the addition of new areas such as Kichijoji, changes to Mementos such as new character named Jose, third Personas for all the Phantom Thieves, a new palace, and Goro Akechi as a playable character even after the events that transpired in the endgame of Persona 5.

To further tease fans who are already on the edge in anticipation of Persona 5 Royal, Atlus updated the game’s official website with a host of new screenshots and artwork that showcases what players may expect from the extended RPG.

1 of 8
persona 5 royal western release spring 2020 screenshot 3
persona 5 royal western release spring 2020 screenshot 2
persona 5 royal western release spring 2020 screenshot 1
persona 5 royal western release spring 2020 screenshot 4
persona 5 royal western release spring 2020 screenshot 6
persona 5 royal western release spring 2020 screenshot
persona 5 royal western release spring 2020 screenshot 7
persona 5 royal western release spring 2020 screenshot 8

These screenshots show some of the new Personas, and in-game events, as well as the new palace and Jose, who will give players items and other bonuses in exchange for gathering flowers and stamps.

The spring 2020 Western release window for Persona 5 Royal, however, means that the game will roll out alongside a pair of high-profile games, namely the Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will debut its first episode on March 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, which will launch on April 16. Fans of the series and the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, however, will surely make time to find out what happens in the revamped story.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Up Next

Starman on Tesla Roadster makes first orbit around sun, braces for loneliness
Intel NUC 8i7BEH Bean Canyon review
Computing

Intel’s 2020 Phantom Canyon NUC could be powerful, but will it be too dated?

The ultra-compact Phantom Canyon gaming PC could feature improved Intel Xe processors, Wi-Fi 6, and also options for Nvidia GTX and RTX GPUs under the hood when launches in late 2020 or early 2021. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

From technical specs to games, here's what we know about Project Scarlett

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the next-gen console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Computing

These ray-tracing games will help you push your GPU to the limit

These are the existing and upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX and GTXs graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best-looking games…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Xbox One S
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 Slim: How do the revised consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Xbox's app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Rainbow Six: Siege
Gaming

Police warn Raleigh locals of military cosplay at Rainbow Six Siege tournament

This weekend's Rainbow Six Siege Major esports tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, prompted the local police to give residents a heads-up about cosplayers, who could come to the convention center in fake military cosplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

From the very best to the worst, here are all the Pokémon games ranked

With Pokémon Sword and Shield en route to Nintendo Switch later this year, we decided to rank the first seven generations of Pokémon games from best to worst. Which generation made us want to catch 'em all the most?
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

Nintendo is reportedly trading revised Switch console for older model for free

If you recently bought a Nintendo Switch, you may be eligible for a free exchange for a revised model with better battery life. The revised Nintendo Switch nearly doubles the battery life thanks to a new processor.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite week 1 challenges fortnite sky platforms
Gaming

Fortnite

Fortnite from Epic Games first arrived on PC as an early access game in 2017. Featuring a mode called Save the World, players could jump online with a group of friends to collect resources, build structures, and defend against waves of…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
call duty assassins creed heres gamescom 2014 livestreams streams mem 418
Gaming

Here's the Gamescom 2019 conference schedule and all the announcements we expect

Gamescom 2019 will be the site for four different presentations, including the next Google Stadia Connect event. Here is when you can watch the shows, and what to expect from each of them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite brute fun says epic games
Gaming

Epic Games insists Fortnite B.R.U.T.E. is fun; #RemoveTheMech not happening

Epic Games said that the controversial B.R.U.T.E. vehicles are part of providing "a fun experience" to Fortnite players. It appears that the developer has no plans of listening to the #RemoveTheMech movement.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best cyber monday xbox one deals x lead consoles hrz family
Gaming

Microsoft’s Xbox head debunks rumors of streaming-only console in the works

Xbox head Phil Spencer debunked rumors that Microsoft is working on a streaming-only console that will utilize the company's Project xCloud. Spencer also said cloud gaming will not soon replace traditional consoles.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit