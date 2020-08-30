The Western release of Persona 5 Scramble, the follow-up to Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, may be coming soon after Sega of Japan secured a U.S. trademark for the game.

The application for the trademark, spotted by Twitter user @JohnnyLockson, was apparently filed on December 11, a few months before Persona 5 Scramble was released in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Looks like the Western version will be called Persona 5 Strikers not Persona 5 Scramble — Johnny (@JohnnyLockson) August 28, 2020

The trademark, however, reveals that the game’s title will change for its Western release. From the mouthful that is Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, it appears that the title will be shortened to Persona 5 Strikers.

While the trademark does not reveal a release date for Persona 5 Strikers in the U.S., it reveals that publisher Sega and developer Atlus are making progress, which is great news for fans of the series who were concerned that the game will only remain within Japan.

Digital Trends has reached out to Sega to try to acquire more information on Persona 5 Strikers‘ release date in the U.S., and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Phantom Thieves on summer vacation

Persona 5 and its extended version, Persona 5 Royal, followed the adventures of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, and Persona 5 Strikers will take place in their summer vacation. The game, however, does not feature the traditional JRPG gameplay of the Persona series, as it is a Musou-style title that pits players against waves of enemies.

The Western release of Persona 5 Strikers will follow the success of Persona 4 Golden, a former PlayStation Vita exclusive that was finally released for the PC.

