Digital Trends
Gaming

Persona 5 The Royal rumored to have ‘a ton of new content,’ female protagonist

Aaron Mamiit
By

Atlus revealed in March that the teased Persona 5 R will be titled Persona 5 The Royal, and according to new rumors, it will be in line with gamers’ expectations.

The trailer for Persona 5 The Royal, which was rolled out after a special episode of Persona 5: The Animation, featured a mysterious female character.

GearNuke claims that it has acquired exclusive information from unnamed sources on Persona 5 The Royal, as well as two other titles based on the RPG.

Persona 5 The Royal, as many gamers expected, will be an enhanced version of the original game with “a ton of new content,” GearNuke’s source claimed. It will feature a “very lengthy new epilogue,” new personas and social links, and a female main character who is not the red-haired girl from the teaser trailer. The mysterious girl will reportedly be integral to the game’s expanded story though.

GearNuke also reported that Persona 5 The Royal will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4, and that Atlus will not be able to do a simultaneous worldwide release for the game due to the sheer amount of new content.

Atlus has also put up a teaser website for Persona 5 S, which is believed to be a Nintendo Switch version for the game. GearNuke’s source said that this speculation is true, adding that the original version of Persona 5, not Persona 5 The Royal, will be arriving to the hybrid console. However, there are discussions to add some exclusive content for the Nintendo Switch port.

GearNuke’s source also claimed that a fighting game based on Persona 5, similar to Persona 4 Arena, is in the works. The game was supposed to launch sooner, but developer Arc System Works was kept busy by Dragon Ball FighterZ and its DLC.

The studio is finishing up Granblue Fantasy Versus for Cygames, but a small team is already working on the Persona 5 fighting game, with full development to start after the release of Granblue Fantasy Versus. The project will utilize the Dragon Ball FighterZ engine, which is supported by the Nintendo Switch so a multi-platform release is possible, GearNuke reported.

GearNuke’s claims are so far unconfirmed, but Persona 5 fans will not have to wait long to find out if the report is true. Atlus promised more information about Persona 5 The Royal on April 24 and Persona 5 S on April 25.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Nintendo Switch games
sekiro shadows die twice accessiblity equal mode explosion
Gaming

Forget easy mode. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice needs an equal mode

For many players with disabilities, there is no feeling of hope when it comes to overcoming Sekiro’s difficulty. Adding accessibility options make the game playable for everyone, and without compromising the experience.
Posted By Steve Spohn
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Ray tracing on GTX GPUs might sound stupid, but there’s a method to the madness

Ray tracing in a handful of games is now supported by more than Nvidia's RTX graphics cards. If you have a GTX 10-series card you can enjoy it too, but we don't think you'll enjoy it very much.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best SNES games SNES controller atop a stack of games
Gaming

Among hundreds of choices, these are the 25 best SNES games of all time

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System just might be the greatest game console ever made, but which are the best titles for the system? Here are our picks for the best SNES games.
Posted By Steven Petite
elgato 4k60 pro capture card launch 1
Gaming

These are the best capture cards for recording your favorite gaming moments

With an external capture device or "capture card," anyone with a gaming system can become a YouTube or Twitch star. But which one should you choose? These are the best capture cards.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
GameStop Spring Sale week 2 best deals discounts bundles
Deals

Save up to $30 on PS4 and Xbox One games during the GameStop Spring Sale

The first week of the GameStop Spring Sale is nearly over and there are some new deals, discounts, and offers that will only be available in week 2. Here, we break down the best deals that start on April 14 and a few that end this weekend.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite week 7 challenges fortnite pirate camps
Gaming

Onward me matey to the best pirate camp path for this Fortnite weekly challenge

The most prominent Fortnite season 8, week 7 challenge tasks players to visit 3 pirate camps in one match. In this guide, we detail where to find the camps and tips for completing it in the easiest way possible.
Posted By Cody Perez
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale
Deals

Customize this Walmart Nintendo Switch bundle deal with 1 of 5 great games

Walmart is saving consumers up to $60 with a new Nintendo Switch bundle deal. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and two others are the game options available as you put together your custom bundle.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Computing

These ray-tracing games will help you push your GPU to the limit

These are the upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX and GTXs graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best-looking games ever made.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
final fantasy xv director working on paralympics rpg the pegasus dream tour
Gaming

Final Fantasy XV director working on The Pegasus Dream Tour, a Paralympics RPG

JP Games, created by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata, is working on The Pegasus Dream Project, the first official video game of the Paralympics. The sports RPG will launch with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on multiple platforms.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S
Gaming

Xbox One S All Digital Edition design, price reportedly revealed by leak

The design and price of the Xbox One S All Digital Edition have reportedly been leaked by German Blog WinFuture. Microsoft is said to be planning to open pre-orders for the console this month, then start deliveries in May.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit