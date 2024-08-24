 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Persona 6: everything we know so far

By
Adachi and his persona.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Originally a spinoff series from the Shin Megami Tensei series, Persona has arguably become the more popular and known name among gamers. This series set itself apart by combining the monster-catching elements of the best Pokémon games with a deep and satisfying turn-based combat system. But the real kicker is the engrossing story and lovable characters you spend so many hours with. Now that we’re several years out from Persona 5, and even from the Royal edition, everyone is looking toward the next entry in one of the best JRPG series out there. Let’s level up our Social Links and share all the information we have about Persona 6.

Release date speculation

Persona 3 Reload Cast
Atlus

Atlus and Sega haven’t given any indication on when Persona 6 could be released. Some rumors and leaks suggest it could be within the next two years, but there’s no way to be sure. The only thing we have regarding Persona 6 is an interview for Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight where series producer Kazuhisa Wada stated: “We are working on mid-to-long term plans, including new numbered entries, so that fans can constantly enjoy the Persona series starting next year.”

Recommended Videos

Platforms

The Persona series used to be exclusive to PlayStation, but new entries have all come to most every platform, and we expect that to continue with Persona 6. There’s a chance it might be a timed exclusive for PlayStation, but it seems safe to say Atlus will bring it to every platform eventually.

Trailers

The persona 5 phantom thieves.
Sega

Sorry, but there’s no footage or even concept art of Persona 6 in the wild.

Gameplay

New Persona games will make some changes to the formula, but it shouldn’t be drastically different than Persona 5. You can expect turn-based battles, demon negotiation and fusing, some calendar system, and a host of characters to bond with.

Preorder

It will be a long time before Persona 6 preorders show up. Check back here for when more information shows up, and we’ll keep you up to date.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Nintendo Switch 2: everything we know so far
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals

Rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 (or Switch Pro) have been circulating for years. Whispers of the next-gen Nintendo console first started when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was initially teased in 2019, gained steam when the Switch OLED launched in 2021, and are increasing now that the standard Switch has been out for seven years.

There's no doubt that the Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console -- it has a unique and impressive game library (with more upcoming games slated for this year), the number of features included with Nintendo Switch Online is constantly improving, and it's still our favorite portable console -- but it isn't without its flaws. There's enough room for improvement to warrant an entirely new console in the near future. Nintendo recently announced that we wouldn't see a Switch upgrade in the next fiscal year, meaning the absolute earliest we get a look at a new Nintendo console would be in late 2024.

Read more
The Witcher 4: everything we know so far
A talisman depicting a dog with glowing red eyes lays in the snow.

When talking about the best RPGs you can play right now, The Witcher 3 is going to be brought up. In fact, odds are that it will even appear in most people's best games of all time list, and for good reason. Inspired by the book series of the same name, the first Witcher game is one of the best PC games, and has now become a household name thanks to the success of the Netflix show. However, after the third game, CD Project Red moved on to Cyberpunk 2077 and we were left wondering if we'd tossed our last coin to the Witcher.

It seems there are still more stories to tell in The Witcher universe, with multiple projects in the works. The most interesting, of course, is the next step in the story, which we're currently calling The Witcher 4. We've taken our potions, oiled up our blades, and are ready to hunt down all the information we know so far about this highly anticipated upcoming game.
Release date speculation

Read more
Don’t expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to launch on Xbox Game Pass
A man drives away in a boat with stolen money in Grand Theft Auto 5 art.

If you were hoping Grand Theft Auto 6 would launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, you're out of luck. Take-Two Interactive execs have been hesitant to launch the company's games on subscription services on Xbox Game Pass, and that will continue to be the case, according to the CEO's recent comments.

In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz ahead of the company's latest financial report, CEO Strauss Zelnick candidly said that while he believes the addition of the Call of Duty franchise will push players to the service for a bit, it won't affect Take-Two's release strategy.

Read more