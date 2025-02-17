 Skip to main content
Phil Spencer just gave a rare update on the elusive Everwild

By
Everwilds art
Rare / Rare

In a recent interview with XboxEra, Phil Spencer gave an inadvertent update on Everwild, Rare’s upcoming third-person adventure title that’s been conspicuously absent from nearly every Xbox event since its debut in 2019. A report from 2021 said development had been restarted from the ground up, with a planned 2024 release, although Microsoft denied those claims.

Although that release window has clearly been missed, it’s reassuring to know the game is still slated for release. In the interview, when asked about an exclusive reveal, Spencer said, “It’s nice to see the team with Everwild and the progress that they’re making.” He then went on to say, “We’ve been able to give those teams time in what they’re doing which is good and still have a portfolio like we have.”

Everwild hasn’t had a trailer since 2020 — or any real updates, for that matter — so it could be completely different from its initial announcement. At the time, Everwild was described as a third-person action/adventure game with a dash of god game elements.

Spencer didn’t give any indication as to when the game would be ready, but if the team originally planned for a 2024 release, there’s hope it will release sometime this year. The Xbox Developer Direct last month made no mention of the game, though, so don’t get your hopes up too much. If the title does launch this year, it will most likely be towards the end of 2025.

But chances are higher that it will release in 2026 or beyond. Everwild is just one of several games that have been in development for a long time now, including the new Fable, whatever follows Halo Infinite, and The Elder Scrolls 6. Despite their long development times, these games hold a lot of potential for Microsoft and Xbox.

