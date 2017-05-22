PlatinumGames co-founder teases new IP at BitSummit conference

Why it matters to you PlatinumGames is one of the most creative studios around, so the idea of a new IP that's been built from the ground up by the team should be very appealing to fans of its previous work.

Over the last decade, PlatinumGames has garnered a passionate fanbase thanks to a run of quality character action games ranging from Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance to Vanquish to Bayonetta. Now, one of the studio’s co-founders has offered some information about what’s next for the critically acclaimed developer.

Atsushi Inaba appeared at the fifth annual BitSummit event over the weekend, delivering a keynote speech on video game development. He teased the prospect of a “formless, shapeless IP” that’s currently in development, but acknowledged that he couldn’t offer much more information at this time, according to a report from Dualshockers.

However, Inaba did note that the game will be the first project helmed by a director who hasn’t led development of a game for the studio before. This decision seems to have been made with a view to developing talent within the company, which will help facilitate other initiatives that will help PlatinumGames continue its growth.

Inaba stated that he wasn’t sure whether the studio would be able to continue its streak of releasing at least one title per year, as has been the case since 2012. For the time being, it seems that quantity is less important than quality.

PlatinumGames has developed lots of games based on characters and franchises that belong to other companies, like Transformers, Star Fox, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. At last year’s BitSummit event, Inaba voiced a desire for the studio to cater to its own original IP, and it seems that its mysterious new project is a concerted effort to do just that.

Inaba stated that more news about this game was on the way, and that he hoped that fans of the studio would be looking forward to it. With E3 just a few weeks away, we might not have to wait too long to find out more.