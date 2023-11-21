One of the best PS5 Black Friday deals around is the one that’s really going to make you want to buy a PlayStation 5. Over at Walmart, you can buy the latest PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III for just $499 saving you $61 off the regular price of $560. The latest Call of Duty along with the latest revision of the console, this is an unmissable Black Friday deal if you’re a gamer who’s yet to enjoy the delights of the PlayStation 5.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5

The latest PlayStation 5 is a delight of a revision of an already hugely successful games console. It’s incredibly fast being able to load faster than you’d expect. When exploring New York City in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can fast travel instantaneously thanks to fast loading times. As well as that, games look fantastic thanks to offering ray tracing, up to 120fps with 120Hz output and gorgeous HDR technology too.

This time around, the newly revised PlayStation 5 is slimmer although not hugely so. It looks great though, while offering more storage space than before. There’s no 1TB of internal storage with around 842GB of it being usable. That’s a good improvement over the 667GB of usable space with the previous model. It’s perfect for ensuring you can easily install all the best PS5 games like Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Gran Turismo 7.

Playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will demonstrate how great the DualSense controller is to use. It provides a precise sense of touch via its haptic feedback that makes force feedback feel positively mediocre. The adaptive triggers also feel great with a sensation that makes you feel far more in control than with a regular controller.

It all comes together to make the PlayStation 5 the best console for many people. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $499 with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundled in too. It usually costs $560 so you save $61 off the usual price meaning you effectively get the game for free. Take a look at the deal by clicking the button below before the price cut ends soon.

