PlayStation 6: everything we know about the PS6 so far

By and
It sounds like we’re going to learn more about a next-generation PlayStation sooner rather than later.

In early 2024, Sony Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka told Bloomberg the following: “Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle.” While she didn’t outright say that a PlayStation 6 is in the works, we can assume that the company is already looking ahead at its next console.

Despite there only being rumors to work with, it’s never too early to start speculating about the next-gen consoles. How will the PS6 compare to the PS5? Will any of the best games on PS5 make their way to the PS6? And what about upcoming PS5 games that are going to launch soon?

Nothing is set in stone, but let’s take a look at what the future of PlayStation may look like.

PS6 release date speculation

The biggest clue as to when a PS6 could come out, or at least may have been planned to at one point, points to 2027. This information comes from an official Microsoft court document as part of the Activision Blizzard acquisition: “By the time SIE launched the next generation of its PlayStation console (which is likely to occur around [redacted]), it would have lost access to Call of Duty.” The date is redacted here, but sleuths have connected the dots between this and the deal Microsoft offered Sony to keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation consoles until 2027. That would suggest that, at the earliest, Microsoft didn’t believe a new PlayStation would come before 2027.

If we look at past generations, that time frame falls in line with the life spans of past generations. The PlayStation 4 had seven years before the PS5 came out, and the PlayStation 3 was also around for seven years before its successor showed up. The PS5 launched in 2020, meaning 2027 would once again leave us with a seven-year console cycle. We wouldn’t put money on 2027 for sure, but anything from late 2027 onward feels like a safe bet.

PS6 price

The price of a PS6 is impossible to even estimate with any degree of certainty. Until we know any firm details about what the specs inside of it are, we can’t even start to run rough numbers to figure out what it costs. However, based on past pricing and rumored specs, it would be hard to imagine it costing less than $700 at launch now that we know the price of the PS5 Pro. It could even inch closer to the dreaded $800 mark.

PS6 specs

Exact specifications for the PS6 are a bit scarce. Moore’s Law is Dead has stated that it knows “with 100% certainty that Sony will continue its partnership with AMD to power the PS6 and PS5 Pro.” This would make sense as this is the same chipset used in the PS5, so sticking with it would make things like backward compatibility and cross-generational games much easier. The next generation of AMD chips is planned to be released in 2025, so that could be what the PS6 is built with.

In fact, Reuters reported in 2024 that Intel lost out on a bid to design the PS6 chipset back in 2022 to AMD. Should the PS6 use AMD chips as is being reported, this would make backward compatibility much easier since the PS5 and PS5 Pro both run on custom AMD chipsets.

We suspect a new SSD will be included as that was a major push in the PS5 to nearly cut out loading times, but no word has been leaked on that.

By the time a PS6 comes out, we would also expect at least 2TB of storage, especially if the console ends up being digital-only.

PS6 features

Insider Gaming claims to have a document regarding one very unique feature that is being worked on for the PS6 called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). This technology reportedly will allow games to run at either 4K at 120 frames per second (fps) or 8K at 60 fps, according to Insider Gaming. This technology has been confirmed as being part of the PS5 Pro, so it makes sense that an improved version would also run on the PS6.

