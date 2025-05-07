 Skip to main content
PlayStation has a new studio and it’s making a ‘frog-type game,’ whatever that is

teamLFG
Today, PlayStation announced a new member of PlayStation Studios: teamLFG, a studio that originated at Bungie but has since spun off into its own entity. That said, the PlayStation Blog post making the announcement also hinted at the studio’s first game, calling it “an ambitious incubation project.” While it might be ambitious, it’s also downright confusing.

According to teamLFG, “Our first game is a team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games.  Players will inhabit a lighthearted, comedic world set in brand-new, mythic, science-fantasy universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.”

That’s a wild combination of genres and only raises questions about what, exactly, a “frog-type” game is. Regardless of the final shape it takes, it sounds promising. The studio is comprised of veteran developers who worked on titles like Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite, and Roblox, as well as “industry newcomers with fresh creative perspectives and skills.”

Chances are high that this project is the same one first teased by Bungie almost two years ago, when a social media post hinted at a rather intriguing project. However, Bungie won’t be the official publisher of whatever this title might be. That credit goes to teamLFG.

One of our favorite incubation projects is a team-based action game inspired by several genres in a brand-new, science-fantasy universe.

It draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games, wrapped up in a lighthearted, comedic world.

— Bungie (@Bungie) August 18, 2023

This new studio brings a starry-eyed perspective to the gaming industry, and the passion teamLFG has for gaming is evident in its message. “We are driven by a mission to create games where players can find friendship, community, and belonging. We want our players to feel excited when they log on to discover their teammates already hanging out online. We want our players to recognize familiar names and to make myths and memes out of each other. We want our players to love remembering that one time where they pulled off That Play that changed the whole story of the match.”

There’s a consistent thread throughout teamLFG’s introduction: gaming is meant to be social. The studio says it wants to make “immersive multiplayer worlds” and “build games with [its] communities.” The studio believes that gaming is best enjoyed with friends, and that the best moments happen in multiplayer.

There’s one more hint to the nature of the mysterious “frog-like” game. It will likely be a live-service title, based on a line near the end of the studio’s introduction. “…but throughout live service as we continue to grow the game and community for years to come.”

For now, teamLFG hasn’t provided a title or a release date for its upcoming game.

