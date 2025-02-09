PlayStation Network is back online after nearly 24 hours

After first going offline on Friday night, PlayStation Network came back online Saturday evening. The 20+ hour downtime makes it one of the longest PSN outages in history. Despite the PlayStation Status page showing green lights across the board, it took several hours before all services were restored.

Just after midnight on February 9, Ask PlayStation shared a post on X announcing that services had been restored. In addition, “All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional five days of service,” per the message.

Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 9, 2025

The cause of the outage is still unclear, described only as an “operational issue.” The company apologized for the inconvenience, but many players took to social media to express frustration over the outage, Sony’s silence, and the compensation. For many players, five days’ free service is not much time, especially when the majority of a weekend of playtime was lost.

One issue players have raised is that the five days of free PlayStation Network is only given to current subscribers, even though non-PSN players were also impacted by the outage. Players have suggested a free month of PSN or a free game be given in the way of compensation. Even now at the time of writing, there are still an above-baseline number of reports at DownDetector that suggest the issue isn’t fully resolved.

Fans across the board have called out Sony for its lack of transparency on the matter. Players raised concerns about the company’s radio silence and reluctance to announce the cause of the outage, with one player writing in, “In all seriousness things happen but you have to communicate with us. And you guys failed to do so. We are more angry the fact that you didn’t communicate with us then the actual problem happening. Get with the program.”