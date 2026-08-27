PlayStation Plus is getting Sniper Elite: Resistance, plus a JRPG worth your time

Sony has confirmed its PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September, and Sniper Elite: Resistance is easily the biggest draw. The World War 2 stealth shooter joins MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and the excellent indie JRPG Chained Echoes.

All four games will be available from September 1 until October 5. We gave Sniper Elite: Resistance a 7 out of 10 in our review. It does not change much from Sniper Elite 5, but the series’ mix of stealth, large levels, and ridiculously violent killcams still works pretty well.

Sniper Elite is still very good at one thing

Resistance runs parallel to the events of Sniper Elite 5 and puts Harry Hawker in the lead instead of longtime protagonist Karl Fairburne. He teams up with the French Resistance in occupied France to stop another Nazi superweapon plot.

The story is not particularly memorable, but the level design gives the game its strength. Its eight main missions take place across large environments with several ways to approach objectives, whether that means quietly picking off guards from a distance or sneaking through buildings and alternate routes.

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The full campaign can also be played in co-op. Axis Invasion returns for players who want another sniper entering their campaign, while competitive multiplayer supports up to 16 players. There is also a four-player Survival mode for something a little less sneaky.

Chained Echoes is the sleeper pick

MLB The Show 26 is another big addition for September, bringing Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty to PS5. PlayStation Plus members will also get a Jump Start Bundle with extra packs for both modes.

Chained Echoes is probably the more interesting smaller addition. It is a 16-bit-style JRPG with turn-based combat, pixel art, mechs, and plenty of exploration. Its story has been a little divisive among players, but the combat and side content have received plenty of praise.

Wobbly Life rounds out the month with a goofy open-world sandbox that supports up to four players locally or online. PlayStation Plus members have until August 31 to claim August’s games, including Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, Big Walk, and Signalis.