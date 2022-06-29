After a week or so of rumors and leaks, Sony has finally announced July’s PlayStation Plus lineup, and it includes high-profile titles Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan alongside a brand new cooperative shooter called Arcadeggedon.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is no doubt the month’s biggest and most recognizable game, bringing challenging platforming to subscribers who haven’t had a chance to dive into the 2020 revival of the beloved franchise. Despite retaining the series’ trademark difficulty and precision requirements, this newest release comes packed with plenty of improvements to the established formula and a handful of appreciated options that allow players to reduce the punishment for failure.

2019’s survival horror adventure Man of Medan was the first title released in Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures Anthology series, and like the developer’s newest game The Quarry, it focuses on a multi-character narrative with branching paths and multiple endings based on player choice. It received decent reception upon release and should keep horror fans busy while waiting on this year’s other big hitters like The Callisto Protocol and Capcom’s recently-announced Resident Evil 8 DLC.

Lastly, Arcadeggedon is a new four-player cooperative shooter with PVE and PVP elements that takes place entirely within an arcade game. Originally announced last year, the title is making its debut via PS Plus. Historically, releasing as a free game on the service has helped many otherwise under-the-radar multiplayer games to draw more attention than they might have otherwise, so it’s possible Arcadeggedon could be quite a hit with subscribers.

All three games will become available beginning Tuesday, July 5. Until then, you can still get your hands on June’s PS Plus titles, including Sony’s first-party mega-hit God of War.

