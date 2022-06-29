 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PS Plus expands its lineup in July with Crash Bandicoot 4 and more

Billy Givens
By

After a week or so of rumors and leaks, Sony has finally announced July’s PlayStation Plus lineup, and it includes high-profile titles Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan alongside a brand new cooperative shooter called Arcadeggedon.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is no doubt the month’s biggest and most recognizable game, bringing challenging platforming to subscribers who haven’t had a chance to dive into the 2020 revival of the beloved franchise. Despite retaining the series’ trademark difficulty and precision requirements, this newest release comes packed with plenty of improvements to the established formula and a handful of appreciated options that allow players to reduce the punishment for failure.

2019’s survival horror adventure Man of Medan was the first title released in Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures Anthology series, and like the developer’s newest game The Quarry, it focuses on a multi-character narrative with branching paths and multiple endings based on player choice. It received decent reception upon release and should keep horror fans busy while waiting on this year’s other big hitters like The Callisto Protocol and Capcom’s recently-announced Resident Evil 8 DLC.

Lastly, Arcadeggedon is a new four-player cooperative shooter with PVE and PVP elements that takes place entirely within an arcade game. Originally announced last year, the title is making its debut via PS Plus. Historically, releasing as a free game on the service has helped many otherwise under-the-radar multiplayer games to draw more attention than they might have otherwise, so it’s possible Arcadeggedon could be quite a hit with subscribers.

All three games will become available beginning Tuesday, July 5. Until then, you can still get your hands on June’s PS Plus titles, including Sony’s first-party mega-hit God of War.

Editors' Recommendations

Best LG TV Deals for July 2022

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Best Powerbeats Pro deals for July 2022

samsung galaxy buds jabra elite 65t powerbeats pro true wireless earbuds amazon deals feat 768x479 c

Best cell phone plan deals for June 2022

Woman

This HP 27-inch monitor just had its price slashed to $200

A person works on a computer in a home office.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force release date makes October even more crowded

Raymond and Laeticia attacking a big frog monster.

Best Sony TV deals for July 2022

Sony Z8H TV

Best Sonos Deals: Save on the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam

The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.

First trailer for Thirteen Lives recreates the Thai cave rescue

The cast of Thirteen Lives.

Best 75-inch TV Deals: Get a big-screen TV for $650 today

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

How to stream Netflix on Discord to share streams with your friends

Watching Netflix on a laptop.

Best 70-inch TV Deals: Supersize your screen from $500 today

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Gmail is getting a major visual change, but you can opt out

Google Press Photo of Google products

Get this Dell laptop for $225 today

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01