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PlayStation Plus just added two of the best games you can play right now

Helldivers 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II headline PlayStation Plus for August

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Sony Playstation

Sony has confirmed the next batch of games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in August, and there are two particularly great additions. Helldivers 2 is available through the service for the first time, while the excellent Kingdom Come: Deliverance II joins later this month.

The two games offer very different experiences, but both are among the most notable releases of the past few years.

Two very different games headline August

Helldivers 2 Devoid of Liberty poster
Sony PlayStation Blog

Helldivers 2 launched in February 2024 and quickly became one of the biggest multiplayer breakout hits of the year. More than two years later, it still has a healthy player base. PlayStation does not publish active player numbers, but SteamDB shows close to 100,000 players currently active on PC alone as of writing this article.

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Sony PlayStation Blog

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, meanwhile, is almost the complete opposite. The sequel to 2018’s critically acclaimed Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven, single-player open-world RPG with heavy survival and simulation elements. Our review called it a “magnificent medieval masterpiece,” praising its story, freedom of choice, combat, and enormous medieval world.

There are plenty more games coming

Hell is Us is another notable addition, which offers a darker action-adventure with intense melee combat, exploration, and environmental discovery. Vampire Survivors, which became a breakout indie hit in 2022, is one of the easiest games on the list to lose hours to. It has simple controls, offers constant progression, and a basic 30-minute survival run can always turn into complete on-screen chaos.

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Sony PlayStation Blog

The rest of August’s Game Catalog lineup isn’t too shabby either. Sony is also adding Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash, Two Point Museum, Metro Exodus, and Dying Light 2. PlayStation Plus Premium members also get Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams and Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire through the Classics Catalog.

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Overall, it’s an excellent month for PlayStation Plus. Helldivers 2 is available to PlayStation Plus Extra members worldwide starting August 12, while the rest of the lineup arrives on August 18 unless Sony notes otherwise.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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