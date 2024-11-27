 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Beloved PlayStation exec retires after more than 30 years

By
Shuhei Yoshida posing in a home. He's wearing a blue button-up shirt.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Longtime PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida, who became one of the faces of the company during its PlayStation 3 and 4 eras, is retiring after more than 30 years.

Yoshida announced his retirement in a post on the PlayStation Blog and the official PlayStation Podcast on Tuesday. He’s best known as the former president of SIE Worldwide Studios from 2008 to 2019, and had spent the the last few years as the head of the Independent Developer Initiative. His retirement officially begins on January 15, 2025.

Recommended Videos

“I’ve been with PlayStation from the beginning, and this is my 31st year with PlayStation. And when I hit 30 years, I was thinking, hmm, it may be about time for me to move on,” he said on the official PlayStation Podcast commemorating the move. “So you know, PlayStation is in really good hands. I thought, OK, this is my time.”

Related

Yoshida has been with PlayStation since 1993 during the development of the first PlayStation, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its launch this year. He was the lead account executive, connecting with publishers to hopefully get them to make games for the new console. Yoshida said in the interview that it was “challenging” because people didn’t believe in the potential of PlayStation at the time. It ended up revolutionizing the console industry thanks to its capabilities with 3D graphics, its use of the CD-ROM instead of cartridges, and a now legendary batch of games.

However, Yoshida is most known to fans as the face of the PlayStation 4. He made many appearances on stage at presentations and in marketing. He was a huge face for those watching PlayStation’s now famous E3 2013 presentation where the company unveiled the PS4 following a disastrous Xbox One reveal.

I was reminded of this piece of marketing where Yoshida appeared to discuss how to lend used games to your friends on the PS4. This was in response to Xbox’s attempt to crack down on players sharing games, which was one of the many failures of the Xbox One launch.

Many of his peers from across the industry congratulated him on his retirement on X. Head of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer called him a “great advocate for the industry, for creators and for players,” while Guerrilla game director Mathijs de Jonge thanked him for all his “support and kindness.”

Congrats on an amazing career at PlayStation. You&#39;ve always been a great advocate for the industry, for creators and for players. I&#39;ve appreciated the time we&#39;ve been able to spend talking gaming. Thank You @yosp.

&mdash; Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 27, 2024

Sad to see you leave Shu, you’ll be missed! Thank you for your support and kindness. Wishing you all the best on your next dream job! 💙

&mdash; Mathijs de Jonge (@dejongemathijs) November 27, 2024

However, Yoshida says that he’s not retiring from games — just from PlayStation. In another post on X, he said that he’d “like to stay in the industry.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
PlayStation is taking its game music around the world with a live tour
Kratos sternly looks at Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok.

PlayStation - The Concert Teaser Trailer

Sony is continuing its PlayStation 30th anniversary celebration with a new concert series that'll take music from some of its most famous recent games around the globe, starting with the U.K. and Europe in April next year.

Read more
After years of server issues, LittleBigPlanet 3 is being delisted
A sackboy with glasses pulling on green thread with another guy standing next to him.

Cutesy, but ill-fated, platformer LittleBigPlanet 3 and all its DLC are being delisted by the end of October, its developers announced Tuesday. If you never got around to playing this 2014 gem, you have only a few weeks to get it before it's gone.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a message saying that the PlayStation 4 version of the nearly 10-year-old game now on the PlayStation Store will be removed on October 31. Current owners can still access it after it's been removed, which includes those who acquired it through PS Plus back in 2017.

Read more
After Freedom Wars, this PlayStation Vita classic deserves a remaster
Soul Sacrifice Delta's key art.

If there’s one thing that the PlayStation Vita delivered, it was great Monster Hunter clones after Capcom’s hit series jumped ship from PSP to Nintendo 3DS. The list included games like Koei Tecmo’s Toukiden, Bandai Namco’s God Eater, and Gungho’s Ragnarok Odyssey Ace. While these mission-based games were perfect fit for the Vita’s pick-up-and-play lifestyle, they were also available on PS3.

Sony Japan even joined into the fray with the 2015 Vita exclusive Freedom Wars, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a remaster on modern platforms next January, courtesy of Bandai Namco. On the heels of that surprise announcement, there’s one other hunting action game that needs to break free from the Vita’s shackles: Soul Sacrifice Delta. It's an enhanced version of 2013's Soul Sacrifice that added more content and gameplay adjustments.
Grimdark Archfiend hunter
Soul Sacrifice Delta was released in 2014 and designed by Keiji Inafune (yes, the auteur behind the infamous Mighty No. 9). It plays like how you’d expect from a Monster Hunter-like action game. You can hunt down your main target and hit its weak points to gather materials and create stronger weapons. It’s an engaging gameplay loop that makes sure you’re always prepared to fight increasingly stronger monsters.

Read more