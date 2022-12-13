 Skip to main content
PlayStation’s Spider-Man cameos in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Tomas Franzese
By

In a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, Insomniac Games’ version of Spider-Man appears in the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In the trailer, we get a look at a hub where dozens of different versions of Spider-Man are hanging out and working together. This is where you can see what appears to be Insomniac’s version of Spider-Man, as he is walking and talking to another Spider-Man in a black-and-red suit. The suit design is slightly different, with red patches on its legs, but otherwise, this character looks just like the Spider-Man from 2018’s PS4 game. Could this be our first look at new versions of Peter and Miles’ suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, or is Sony Pictures Animations just taking some creative liberties? Only time will tell. 

Spider-Man from Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 and PS5 walks in a shot from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

It’s unknown if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will reference or set up this appearance. It’s unlikely that Insomniac’s Spider-Man will have much bearing on the narrative of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — chances are that this is little more than a cameo. Lots of Spider-Men will appear in this film, and a bunch of them are seen chasing Miles at the end. Twitter, in particular, seems pretty happy that the Spider-Man Unlimited version of Peter Parker is seen chasing Miles. Regardless, it’s cool to see one of the most recent video game interpretations of the character represented in a Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2, 2023. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is slated to be released for PlayStation 5 sometime next year. A page for the game appeared on the PlayStation Store earlier this week, but was taken down. 

